For Fergusons, 'really cool' doubleheader ends without travel issues and wins for Bills, Dolphins

Relief met reality at 6:08 p.m. Sunday, when the charter plane carrying Kevin and Tracy Ferguson and six other family members and friends landed in Buffalo after a 50-minute flight from Detroit.

The relief/reality: The logistical game of Twister hatched by Reid and Blake Ferguson, the long snappers for the Bills and Miami Dolphins, respectively, to make sure their parents saw two NFL games in one day was going to happen.

“We could actually see (Highmark Stadium) in the distance when we were still a few miles from the airport and things can happen (when traveling) and things can change and everything went off flawlessly,” Kevin said in a phone interview to review the trip.

Two games … two states … two wins.

“Reflecting on it driving (Sunday night), because we go to so many games and we’re blessed every weekend to see an NFL game in a great city, which is the highlight for some people to do once, it was really cool,” Kevin said.

Last month, Reid and Blake, along with agent Bruce Tollner, put the plan in motion to charter a plane, allowing their parents to attend Dolphins-Detroit Lions at 1 p.m. and Green Bay Packers-Bills at 8:20 p.m.

The Dolphins’ 31-27 win over Detroit ended at 3:52 p.m. Blake had six snaps (one punt and field goal apiece and four point-after attempts). The Fergusons walked five minutes outside Ford Field and were met by their van driver, who transported them to the airport. Their flight took off at 5:18 p.m., and they arrived for the Bills game well ahead of the 8:22 p.m. kickoff. In the Bills’ 27-17 win, Reid had seven snaps (two field goals and punts piece and three point-after attempts).

Kevin said the traveling party got to Reid’s house around 1 a.m. Monday.

“Even as tired as we were, we were running on adrenaline and just the excitement of it all,” Kevin said. “We’re very humbled and grateful the boys were able to do this for us.”

Next up for Kevin and Tracy is Chicago on Sunday for Blake’s game against the Bears. Would they be up for doing the doubleheader again?

“It was neat to do it and be able to pull it off, but one of the guys who traveled with us asked, ‘Would you do it again?’” Kevin said. “I said, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ It would be nice to see both games (in the same day), but there was something special about being able to do it one time. If we were to try and do it more, it would take away from how special it was this time.”