For Bills defensive line, life without Miller begins successfully

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When Ed Oliver spoke this week about playing for the near-term future without pass rusher Von Miller, Oliver said the defensive line just needs to hold it together.

On Thursday, in the Bills’ 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots, the d-line did just that, as they also got a clearer picture of how long that could need to continue.

Defensive end A.J. Epenesa said Thursday’s performance showcased what the group can still do, as the Bills clamped down on the Patriots' run game (60 yards), got New England off the field on third down (3-for-12), and held an opponent to the lowest net yards (242) since Week 3 against Miami (212 yards).

“That just shows how much confidence we have in all of our guys,” Epenesa said. “Starting with Von and going all the way down to myself. From the top of the list to the bottom, we have belief in every single person that we’re gonna put on the field.”

The Bills entered this game knowing all week that they would be without Miller because of a knee injury. But with Miller put on injured reserve Thursday afternoon, he will miss at least three more games. Thursday offered a first look at the unit without him.

“We were all in our places that we needed to be, all had the juice, and we’re all bringing the hits, too,” Epenesa said. “So, it was a fun game to be around, and the d-line was really playing our game today.”

Epenesa logged the lone sack by the Bills' defense. On second-and-8 with 2:50 left in the game, Epenesa sacked Mac Jones for a loss of 13.

“I was just thinking speed,” Epenesa said. “I was thinking speed, two minutes. This was kind of a long, grueling drive for them.”

The 17-play drive would eventually result in just 57 yards and three points for the Patriots, who settled for a field goal two plays after Epenesa’s sack and cut the deficit to 14. As the drive wore on, the third-year defensive end took note of what he saw from the New England offensive line.

The Patriots also were navigating injuries. Tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) and backup tackle Yodny Cajuste (calf) did not play; Marcus Cannon (concussion) is on injured reserve; center David Andrews (thigh) was listed as questionable; and left tackle Trent Brown (illness) added to the injury report Thursday. Brown and Andrew were able to go, but it was still a banged-up group.

Epenesa said he was more focused on how they were faring as the game wore on.

“After we've rotated in and rotated out, you can kind of get a visual on their o-lineman’s body language,” Epenesa said. “You can tell, ‘Oh, he's getting little tired, a little bit.’ So, then we rotated in again, and I can see his fatigue. And so, I'm thinking, I'm just gotta speed, speed, speed, and then I'm getting around the edge.”

That’s when Epenesa got an assist from Boogie Basham.

“Boogie had a nice pressure,” he said. “(To) lead him (Jones) over to my side, and then I was able to get him down. But without the other three guys on the d-line, those don’t happen.”

It was particularly satisfying given that Epenesa and Greg Rousseau were coming back from injuries. Epenesa injured his ankle against the Browns and missed the Lions game. Rousseau has been sidelined since he injured an ankle against the Jets on Nov. 6. Rousseau, Epenesa, Basham and Shaq Lawson each logged a quarterback hit.

For Epenesa and Rousseau to rejoin Basham, and the defense in general, was an emotional boost.

“It felt like it was back the way it should be,” Epenesa said.

The got 54 of their 60 rushing yards from running back Rhamondre Stevenson on 10 carries. Those 60 rushing yards were the Patriots’ second lowest of the season, with just 45 rushing yards the week before in their loss to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving.

Lawson entered Thursday’s game expecting the Patriots to focus on the run.

“I ain’t even gonna lie, I thought they (were) gonna run the ball like they did last year, because it was windy and stuff,” Lawson said. “And we knew we just needed to stop the run.”

Lawson not even there for the "wind game" last season, as he was on his brief hiatus from Buffalo.

“This is my first time winning in Gillette Stadium! I just said that,” Lawson said. “I said I ain’t never won in Gillette Stadium.”

Safety Jordan Poyer said Lawson has been “a different animal” since his return, but the defensive line as a whole has also stepped up.

“You go up and down that line with guys that are just playing really good football for us,” Poyer said. “Us on the back end, we're just trying to get an extra second for them to get to the quarterback.”

Coach Sean McDermott had a similar evaluation on how the group held up in the first game without Miller.

“I thought they did a good job,” McDermott said. “I thought the defense as a whole did a good job.”

Two days before he was placed on injured reserve, Miller had expressed optimism on his weekly podcast, The Voncast, that he could be back by Dec. 11 to play the New York Jets. General Manager Brandon Beane said Thursday the move to put Miller on IR was not because of a setback. McDermott declined to elaborate.

“I don't want to get too far into that,” McDermott said after the game. “There's been a lot of conversations, and going down that rabbit hole, if you will, is not healthy for us right now, and just out of respect for Von and the team, I'd rather just talk about the guys that played their butts off out there and gave us great effort. And Von will go through the process here, and we’ll help him get as healthy as he can and go from there.”