Football world reacts to scary injury to Bills' Damar Hamiln

Here are some of the early reactions from the football world on social media to the scary scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin:
Never before have I ever witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family. 🙏#billsmafia @BuffaloBills— Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) January 3, 2023
Dear God, please lord watch over this young man. Please carry him through. To the @BuffaloBills we are all bowed in prayer. We, your brothers in the game, are here standing behind you in your worry and heartbreak. Bow your heads pray to whoever you believe in. #damarhamlin 🙏🏿🙏🏾🙏🏻— Ottis OJ Anderson (@OJAnderson24) January 3, 2023
People are also reading…
PLEASE STOP SHARING THE VIDEO OF MY BROTHER PLEASE 🙏🏾— Miles Sanders (@BoobieMilesXXIV) January 3, 2023
Love you 3 prayers 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ stay strong got your back always— Tyler Boyd (@boutdat_23) January 3, 2023
That was surreal to watch. Darryl said it’s instinct to pop up like that because of adrenaline. Hopefully he’s OK.— Janine Talley (@J9Talley) January 3, 2023
Prayers for Hamlin 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 i hope everything is okay.— Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) January 3, 2023
Praying hard.. please be okay man. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 3, 2023
God please absolutely please lord I’m begging you be with Damar and the bills at this moment ! Being on the field seeing that I am lost for words— Trayveon Williams (@TrayveonW) January 3, 2023
I wanna send a prayer to Damar and his family . 🙏🏽— Ja’MarrChase (@Real10jayy__) January 3, 2023
The NFLPA and everyone in our community is praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar’s health and well being.— NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 3, 2023
I commend the leadership in both the @nfl and the @NFLPA all for making the right decision to cancel this game tonight.— Derrick Brooks (@DBrooks55) January 3, 2023
Join me in praying for: Damar Hamlin’s full recovery.Peace for his family and loved ones. Wisdom for Doctors and physicians in contact with Damar right now. “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” James 5:16b#Bills #MNF #DamarHamlin— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 3, 2023
Join me in praying for: Damar Hamlin’s full recovery.Peace for his family and loved ones. Wisdom for Doctors and physicians in contact with Damar right now. “The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective.” James 5:16b#Bills #MNF #DamarHamlin— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 3, 2023
praying with all that I am for Damar Hamlin and his family #3❤️ love you bro— DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) January 3, 2023
Watching the replay of the Damar Hamlin emergency, I noticed his #PittFootball teammate #30 Dane Jackson reacted immediately and ran to his fallen brother. It’s tough to see his emotion here. Ironically, Dane Jackson himself had a scary incident on the field earlier this season. pic.twitter.com/xl5SaieTOQ— David Vorp (@DavidVorp) January 3, 2023