Florida State DBs show skills for Bills, NFL scouts at pro day

Two intriguing defensive back prospects for the NFL draft showed off some skills Monday in Tallahassee, Fla.
Buffalo Bills General Manager Brandon Beane was among the full house of NFL personnel evaluators in attendance as Florida State hosted its pro day workout.
Cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. is a candidate for late in the first round or the second round. Defensive back Hamsah Nasirildeen is a hybrid safety-linebacker who could fill a niche need for the Bills’ defense. He’s viewed as a third- or fourth-round prospect.
Samuel, son of the former Pro Bowl NFL cornerback, ran solid 40-yard dash times of 4.45 of 4.52 seconds, according to scouts at the workout. Samuel had above average numbers in the vertical jump (35 inches) and broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches).
By comparison, Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White ran 4.47 with a 32-inch vertical and 9-11 broad jump before the 2017 draft.
Samuel, however, is smaller than White, who is 5 feet, 11 1/4 inches and 192 pounds, with longer-than-average 32 1/8-inch arms. Samuel measured 5 feet, 10 inches and 180 pounds with 30 1/8-inch arms. The Bills put a priority on long-armed cornerbacks.
Samuel is a pretty good tackler against the run, another priority for the Bills, and said he sees himself as an outside cornerback vs. a slot defender.
“I’ve been playing outside all my life,” Samuel told reporters on a conference call Friday. “I played nickel some time my sophomore and freshman year, but at the end of the day I make my plays on the outside. I feel like I’m a dominant corner on the outside. They try to look at my height and say things of that nature, but I’m the same size as Jaire Alexander, and he’s a dominant NFL cornerback right now, one of the best in the league. So I feel like size doesn’t matter, it’s about the heart and the dog mentality you have on that field.”
Alexander, 5 feet, 10 inches and 196 pounds, was the 18th overall pick of the Packers last season. He ran 4.38 before last year’s draft. The No. 30 pick, which the Bills own, might be a little high for Samuel.
Nasirildeen could fill a big-nickel role, which the Bills have not used much in defending teams that have dangerous two tight-end sets.
Nasirildeen has ideal size for the job. He measured 6 feet, 3 1/4 inches and 215 pounds, with long, 34 1/2-inch arms and a huge wingspan of 81 7/8 inches. That’s the kind of size most safeties don’t have in trying to defend bigger tight ends. He has a bit longer frame than two hybrid safeties drafted in the second round of last year’s draft – Carolina’s Jeremy Chinn and New England’s Kyle Dugger.
However, Nasirildeen did not run the 40 due to a minor hamstring injury suffered in training. He’s not believed to be quite as fast as Dugger or Chinn, both of whom ran the 40 in less than 4.5 seconds. Nasirildeen had a vertical jump of 32 inches. Dugger and Chin had vertical jumps of more than 40 inches.
Nasirildeen, who tore a knee ligament late in 2019 and played only two games in 2020, likes the idea of being a versatile chess piece for an NFL defense.
“Absolutely, that’s what I want to do,” he said. “I want to be the guy they move around. For the challenge for the week, they feel comfortable putting me in that spot to where I can be the guy they depend on to make plays.”
Meanwhile, Florida State defensive tackle Marvin Wilson, a third- or fourth-round prospect, measured 6 feet, 3 7/8 inches and 303 pounds. He was 319 pounds at the Senior Bowl in January. Defensive end Janarius Robinson was 6 feet, 5 inches and 263 pounds. Robinson has the ideal frame for an edge rusher, with a massive wingspan of 86 1/4 inches. However, he didn’t have much production in college. He had eight sacks in four seasons. He’s widely viewed as a third-day pick. Receiver Tamorrion Terry ran 4.44 at 6 feet, 2 3/4 inches and 207 pounds. He had a big 2019 season and probably is a third-day pick.