Florida State DBs show skills for Bills, NFL scouts at pro day

“I’ve been playing outside all my life,” Samuel told reporters on a conference call Friday. “I played nickel some time my sophomore and freshman year, but at the end of the day I make my plays on the outside. I feel like I’m a dominant corner on the outside. They try to look at my height and say things of that nature, but I’m the same size as Jaire Alexander, and he’s a dominant NFL cornerback right now, one of the best in the league. So I feel like size doesn’t matter, it’s about the heart and the dog mentality you have on that field.”

Alexander, 5 feet, 10 inches and 196 pounds, was the 18th overall pick of the Packers last season. He ran 4.38 before last year’s draft. The No. 30 pick, which the Bills own, might be a little high for Samuel.

Nasirildeen could fill a big-nickel role, which the Bills have not used much in defending teams that have dangerous two tight-end sets.

Nasirildeen has ideal size for the job. He measured 6 feet, 3 1/4 inches and 215 pounds, with long, 34 1/2-inch arms and a huge wingspan of 81 7/8 inches. That’s the kind of size most safeties don’t have in trying to defend bigger tight ends. He has a bit longer frame than two hybrid safeties drafted in the second round of last year’s draft – Carolina’s Jeremy Chinn and New England’s Kyle Dugger.