Florida International linebacker Luke Knox, younger brother of Bills tight end, dies at 22

Luke Knox, a Florida International linebacker and the younger brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, FIU announced Thursday. Knox was 22.

The school did not announce a cause of death.

"Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend Luke Knox," coach Mike MacIntyre said in a school release. "I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke's family is special to me, and they will continually be in my heart and prayers during this difficult time."

"We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke's family, friends and teammates during this difficult time," FIU athletics said in a statement. "Coaches and support staff have been reaching out to our football family and will continue to do so to ensure our student-athletes have the support they need."

Knox transferred from Ole Miss, where his older brother played, to FIU. Luke Knox spent four seasons at Ole Miss. He made 10 tackles as a redshirt freshman linebacker in 2019 and played three games in 2020. He then switched to tight end during spring practices before moving back to linebacker during the 2021 season. He had 11 tackles in seven games and mostly played special teams.

"Dawson opened a lot of doors for me as far as learning about the school and cheering for him and the team," Luke told 24/7Sports in 2019. "I didn't know much about Ole Miss, but I learned through him and got to hang around the team and the facilities and the school and just really grew to like it. I'm glad it worked out for me. It's my dream school."

Bills coach Sean McDermott offered his condolences at the start of his news conference Thursday morning

"Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time," . "We're right there with them in supporting him and his family. Tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.