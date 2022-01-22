Flipping amazing: Bills' Josh Allen undefeated in coin toss this season

Josh Allen twice cried foul when NFL referee John Hussey failed to properly flip the coin at midfield before the Buffalo Bills thumped the New York Jets in the regular season finale at Highmark Stadium.
“Woah! Woah!” the Bills’ quarterback said after the Jets’ captain correctly called tails, but the coin didn’t flip.
“It did it again! It did the same thing!” Allen pointed out after the redo.
It took a third attempt to get it right. The Jets won and chose to defer. Allen and the Bills took the ball first, scored on their opening possession and handily won the game.
“When he steps out there, just know he’s not blinking at all,” Bills running back Devin Singletary said. “He’s not blinking. No matter the situation, he’s always in kill mode. … He’s the ultimate competitor. He doesn’t even want to lose the coin toss.”
Everyone knows Allen has been unstoppable for more than a month, leading the Bills to five consecutive victories, a second consecutive AFC East championship and an unprecedented seven touchdowns in seven drives in last weekend’s historic wild-card massacre of the New England Patriots.
Did you know he’s been unstoppable minutes before kickoff all season?
Allen is undefeated when he gets to call the coin toss, going a perfect 8-0 in the traditional pregame ritual on the road, where the visiting team’s captain picks heads or tails at midfield and the referee flips a coin to determine which team receives the ball first.
He’s 9-0, including the overtime coin toss in Tampa.
And he could improve to 10-0 on Sunday in Kansas City before the Bills play the Chiefs in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in a rematch of last year’s AFC championship game.
In the spirit of overanalyzing everything and perhaps educating ourselves, what are the odds?
“It’s one-half raised to the power 10,” said Gino Biondini, who holds a doctorate in theoretical physics and is a professor and chair of the department of mathematics at the University at Buffalo. “Every time you flip a coin, you have a 50% chance of getting heads. Say he calls heads all the time. Every time he flips it, there’s a 50% chance that he gets it right that single time.”
Whether Allen calls heads or tails is irrelevant.
Because each coin flip has two possible outcomes, Allen has a one in two chance of being correct.
“To get it twice in a row, it’s 50% times 50%,” Biondini said, “which means that you get it once every four times. And then you keep going.”
Three in a row happens once every eight times.
Four in a row is one in 16.
“When you get to nine times, it’s one in 512 times,” Biondini said. “To get it 10 in a row … it’s 1,024. So one in 1,000 times! Already what’s happened is extremely unlikely. Even if he loses the coin toss on Sunday, the fact that he won nine in a row happens one in 500 times.”
In other words, Biondini explained, a player could expect to win nine consecutive coin flips, assuming he had the opportunity each year, once every 512 seasons.
Expressed a different way, the chance of that happening is 0.195312%.
Winning 10 consecutive coin flips, again, assuming a player had the opportunity, would occur once every 1,024 seasons.
The chance of that happening is 0.097656%.
The NFL does not keep comprehensive coin toss records, so the longest stretch of correct guesses for a single player is unknown.
Allen went 3-5 on the coin toss in road games during the 2020 regular season and lost the flip in the AFC title game. This season’s Week 2 triumph in Miami marked the start of a new personal streak.
Why the Bills choose to defer
The Bills have won 12 of 18 pregame coin tosses this season.
After each of those dozen coin flip victories (fliptories?), they chose to defer to the second half and gave their opponent the first possession of the game, the dominant choice among NFL coaches since deferring became an option in 2008.
(Each time the Bills lost the coin toss this season, their opponent chose to defer, as well.)
The general theory is that by deferring, a team can guarantee it has the first possession of the second half. And having the first possession of the second half might present an opportunity to “double dip,” with a team scoring on consecutive possessions to end the first half and begin the second.
“Coach always preaches double dipping,” Bills offensive tackle Jon Feliciano said earlier this season. Feliciano is always the first to celebrate with Allen each week the quarterback wins the toss.
Executed perfectly, the double dip is a potential backbreaker, akin to scoring off a turnover.
It can set the tone for the second half. And with back-to-back touchdowns, mean a 14-point swing.
“There are some analytics behind all that,” Bills coach Sean McDermott said. “I couldn’t even get into it to begin with. We’d have to sit here for an hour and go back and forth. But it’s just something that we’ve researched and feel like it’s the right thing to do, in most games.”
In practice, winning the coin toss and deferring hasn’t made a difference.
ESPN analyzed a decade of data in 2018 and found no statistical advantage to taking the ball to open the second half rather than the first, even though five in six NFL coaches who won the toss chose to defer.
In the small sample size that is the Bills’ 2021 season, the team has a 5-1 record when losing the coin toss and a 7-5 record when winning the flip.
This includes a 5-3 record on the road, where Allen has correctly called it nine consecutive times.
A handful of teams have enjoyed recent notable streaks.
The Cincinnati Bengals won 11 consecutive coin tosses, including one in overtime and three to begin preseason games, from Week 15 last season through Week 4 this season.
The odds of that happening – regardless of which team or player calls heads or tails – are 1 in 2,048.
In 2018, the Chiefs won 12 consecutive coin tosses, including three in the preseason, a streak Andy Reid called “ridiculous.”
The odds of that happening are 1 in 4,096.
The Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions won 14 consecutive coin flips over the 2016-17 and 2004-05 seasons, respectively.
The odds of each happening are 1 in 16,384.
You have a better chance of finding a pearl in an oyster.
When I dip, you dip, we dip
The Bills had the opportunity to double dip – defined for the purposes of this story as scoring inside the two-minute warning and receiving the ball to begin the second half – in nine of the 12 games they won the toss and deferred, according to an analysis by The Buffalo News.
They converted on three of those nine opportunities, at home against Houston and on the road against Tennessee and New England.
The Bills won two of those games (and had a chance to win all three).
In Week 4 against the Texans, Tyler Bass closed the first half and opened the second with 21- and 28-yard field goals, respectively, to push the Bills’ lead from 13-0 to 19-0. Buffalo won the game, 40-0.
In Week 6 against the Titans, Allen threw a 29-yard touchdown pass to Cole Beasley with 40 seconds remaining in the first half and Bass hit a 52-yard field goal on the first possession of the second half to turn a 17-13 deficit into a 23-17 lead. The Titans won the game, 34-31. (Although the Bills had a chance to win, getting stopped on downs at the Tennessee 3-yard line with 21 seconds to play.)
In Week 16 against the Patriots, Allen threw a 12-yard touchdown to Stefon Diggs with 1:48 remaining in the first half and Bass hit a 34-yard field goal on the first possession of the third quarter, turning a 10-7 lead into a 20-7 advantage. The Bills won, 33-21.
“When you’re going in at halftime knowing that you’ve got the ball coming out, there’s an emotional part of that as well,” McDermott said.
The Bills won 11 of 12 coin tosses during one midseason stretch, from Week 4 at Jacksonville through Week 16 at New England.
They went 6-5 in the 11 games they won the toss and won the lone game they lost the toss.
The stretch included nine consecutive coin toss victories, including in overtime in Tampa. The Bills went 4-4 in those games.
Buffalo has lost its last three coin tosses, all at home, where Allen doesn’t get to pick. But the Bills won all of those games. They’re on a five-game winning streak heading into Kansas City on Sunday.
Hussey, the referee who worked the regular season finale against the Jets and needed three attempts to flip the coin, is the referee for this game, too.
Allen’s streak doesn’t have to end for the Bills’ season to continue.
But it’s a safe bet he’d take that result.
Going streaking
(Odds of winning consecutive coin tosses)
Toss Odds Pct.
1 1 in 2 50%
2 1 in 4 25%
3 1 in 8 12.5%
4 1 in 16 6.25%
5 1 in 32 3.125%
6 1 in 64 1.5625%
7 1 in 128 0.78125%
8 1 in 256 0.390625%
9 1 in 512 0.195312%
10 1 in 1,024 0.097656%
11 1 in 2,048 0.048828%
12 1 in 4,096 0.024414%
13 1 in 8,192 0.012207%
14 1 in 16,384 0.006104%
15 1 in 32,768 0.003052%