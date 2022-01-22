Flipping amazing: Bills' Josh Allen undefeated in coin toss this season

The Bills have won 12 of 18 pregame coin tosses this season.

After each of those dozen coin flip victories (fliptories?), they chose to defer to the second half and gave their opponent the first possession of the game, the dominant choice among NFL coaches since deferring became an option in 2008.

(Each time the Bills lost the coin toss this season, their opponent chose to defer, as well.)

The general theory is that by deferring, a team can guarantee it has the first possession of the second half. And having the first possession of the second half might present an opportunity to “double dip,” with a team scoring on consecutive possessions to end the first half and begin the second.

“Coach always preaches double dipping,” Bills offensive tackle Jon Feliciano said earlier this season. Feliciano is always the first to celebrate with Allen each week the quarterback wins the toss.

Executed perfectly, the double dip is a potential backbreaker, akin to scoring off a turnover.

It can set the tone for the second half. And with back-to-back touchdowns, mean a 14-point swing.