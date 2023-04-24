When he had a gender reveal for his now-10-month-old son, Jameson, Shawn Vanpatten, known to radio listeners as Shy Guy Shawn on WKSE (Kiss 98.5), had the Electric Tower in downtown Buffalo lit up in blue.

He wanted to go even bigger for the next blessed event for him and his wife, Ashley.

“The only thing we thought that could top that would be if we could somehow do it on the field of Highmark Stadium with our jerseys on," he said. "We’re also diehard Bills fans and season ticket holders."

Much like he did for the initial gender reveal, “I had to cash in a few favors and I was able to get in touch with someone over at the Bills who was able to make it happen.”

So Shawn, Ashley, Jameson and family and close friends headed to the field April 16.

There, they were met by John Lang, aka Bills Elvis, and a referee (family friend Ken Eddings, who officiates high school games locally).

Shawn and Ashley, Bills Elvis and Eddings knew something the others didn’t. Call it a plot twist.

When it was time, a smoke cannon shot off with blue smoke for a boy. The crowd applauded, their 10-month-old cried … but then, Eddings blew his whistle.

Gender reveal results!Watch until the very end for a special plot-twist!!! 😱Thank you @BuffaloBills & @HighmarkStadm for helping us introduce the newest members of #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/lPg8rGh9ul — shyguy shawn (@shyguyshawn) April 17, 2023

“There’s a flag on the play,” Eddings said. “We left someone unaccounted for, so we have to do the play again. …

“On my whistle, we’re going to do this again. This time including the extra person.”

And then two smoke cannons went off. Bills Elvis showed the back of his guitar with the news … “Twins.”

As seen in the video, there was much shock, and then hearty congratulations.