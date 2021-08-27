Five things to watch in Bills' final preseason game

The Buffalo Bills wrap up their preseason slate against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. It’s the lone home game of the preseason for the Bills, who kick off at 1 p.m. The Bills are 2-0 this preseason, notching wins over the Lions and Bears.
Here are five things to watch:
1. Look who’s back. On Friday, the Bills activated wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei from the reserve/Covid list. The team released wide receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie, and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester was placed on IR. Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that all four returning from Covid protocols would be on the same timeline as far as when they could be back around the team. They are now eligible to play Saturday after missing practice since Tuesday.
2. How many reps for Allen? Quarterback Josh Allen will start Saturday, his first game of the preseason. McDermott did not share a set amount of playing time for Allen or for any of the starters, though he said the majority of Bills starters would play. Allen shouldn’t need a ton of reps, and with his health of utmost importance, it’s unlikely he’s on the field too long.
3. CB2? One of the few spots still up for grabs is at cornerback. Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson have made a push to start opposite Tre’Davious White, but recent injuries for both may have muddled the competition. Wallace didn’t play against Chicago, and Jackson left the game with a stinger.
4. Any last-minute surprises? With cuts coming up, Saturday will provide a last chance for some bubble players to cement a spot with the Bills. Injuries also may open some more playing time: The Bills have been a little banged up over the last stretch. McDermott said Thursday that wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie was between day to day and week to week, which means more return reps for other players.
5. Local name to watch. Bennett High alum Isaiah McDuffie returns to Buffalo this weekend with the Packers. The linebacker out of Boston College was a Packers fifth-round pick in 2021, and had four tackles in Week 2 of the preseason. Former St. Francis quarterback Jake Dolegala was released by Green Bay on Friday.