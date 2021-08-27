Five things to watch in Bills' final preseason game

The Buffalo Bills wrap up their preseason slate against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. It’s the lone home game of the preseason for the Bills, who kick off at 1 p.m. The Bills are 2-0 this preseason, notching wins over the Lions and Bears.

Here are five things to watch:

1. Look who’s back. On Friday, the Bills activated wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis and defensive tackles Vernon Butler and Star Lotulelei from the reserve/Covid list. The team released wide receiver Rico Gafford and defensive tackle Joey Ivie, and defensive tackle Treyvon Hester was placed on IR. Coach Sean McDermott said Thursday that all four returning from Covid protocols would be on the same timeline as far as when they could be back around the team. They are now eligible to play Saturday after missing practice since Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

2. How many reps for Allen? Quarterback Josh Allen will start Saturday, his first game of the preseason. McDermott did not share a set amount of playing time for Allen or for any of the starters, though he said the majority of Bills starters would play. Allen shouldn’t need a ton of reps, and with his health of utmost importance, it’s unlikely he’s on the field too long.