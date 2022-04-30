 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Five things to know about Villanova cornerback Christian Benford, the second of three Bills' sixth-round picks

Villanova Penn St Football (copy)

Villanova defensive back Christian Benford looks to tackle Penn State wide receiver Parker Washington.

The Buffalo Bills selected Villanova cornerback Christian Benford with the No. 205 overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday. Here are five things to know about Benford.

1. He has a nose for the football. Benford broke up 47 passes during his college career, including a whopping 25 as a senior. He also had seven interceptions in 2021, part of 14 in his career.

2. He made an instant impact in college. Benford played as a true freshman at Villanova, being named the Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning third-team all-conference honors after he tied for ninth in the Football Championship Subdivision with five interceptions. He also had 49 tackles and six passes defensed in eight starts.

3. Benford grew up in Maryland. He was an All-Maryland and All-Baltimore Metro pick as a senior at Randallstown High School. He had 17 interceptions in high school.

4. Some scouting reports have suggested a position switch. Benford played cornerback for the Wildcats, but the website Pro Football Network’s scouting report suggests he could make the transition to safety at the professional level.

5. Education is important to him. Benford made the CAA Commissioner’s Academic Honor Roll in three semesters – spring 2022, fall 2020 and fall 2021. He was also named to the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll list of the fall 2020 semester.

