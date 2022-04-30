Five things to know about tackle Luke Tenuta, a sixth-round Bills draft pick

The Buffalo Bills selected Virginia Tech tackle Luke Tenuta with the No. 209 overall pick in the sixth round of the NFL draft Saturday. Here are five things to know about Tenuta.

1. He has exceptional height, at 6-foot-8, which will fit in well in the Bills’ offensive line room. The Bills have 6-8 starting right tackle Spencer Brown and 6-8 reserve tackle Tommy Doyle.

2. He has experience. He started 26 games over three seasons, 11 at left tackle in 2021 and 15 at right tackle over his three seasons on the field.

3. He earned honorable mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference honors in 2021. He played in the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2022 and attended the scouting combine. At his pro day, he increased his numbers in almost every area.

4. Like many late-round offensive line picks, he’s a developmental project. His height causes some leverage issues, and he will need to learn to use his height more to his advantage at the pro level. While he is very tall, his arms are not particularly long for a tackle (32 7/8 inches). Buffalo’s Dion Dawkins, by comparison, has 35-inch arms. Brown’s arms are 34 3/4 inches.

5. His father, Jon, played college football at the University of Virginia and went onto a career as a college football coach. He’s currently the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach of the New Orleans Breakers of the USFL and spent last fall as a defensive assistant at Virginia Tech. Tenuta’s mom, Dori, was a women’s basketball player for Virginia. He has an older brother, Zach, who is defensive coordinator at Norfolk State and another brother, Matt, who is a minor league professional baseball player.

