Five things to know about Khalil Shakir, the Bills' fifth-round draft pick

The Buffalo Bills selected Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir with the No. 148 overall pick in the fifth round of the NFL draft Saturday. Here are five things to know about Shakir.

1. Yards after catch and play-making with the ball in his hands are his calling cards. He ranked 66th in the nation in yards after catch average, according to Pro Football Focus. He can run jet sweeps and end-rounds and was utilized well on receiver screens at Boise State.

2. He’s more of a shot receiver. That’s where he played in 2019 and 2021. But he played outside a lot in 2020. He ranks fifth all time at Boise State in receptions (208), fourth in receiving yards (2,878) and sixth in career 100-yard receiving games (10).

3. He boosted his draft stock with a good postseason. Shakir ran the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds at the NFL scouting combine. He also had an impressive 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 4-inch broad jump at Boise’s pro day.

4. Drops were an issue last year. The Bills will have to work with him on concentration. He had 10 drops last season, according to Pro Football Focus.

5. He’s a Southern California native. Shakir starred at Vista Murrieta, just southeast of Los Angeles. In high school, he played receiver, defensive back, returned kicks and ran some Wildcat plays as quarterback. Shakir's father was in the Marines, and the family spent time in Hawaii and Japan before settling in Southern California when Shakir was in sixth grade.

