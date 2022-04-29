Five things to know about Georgia running back James Cook, the Bills' second-round pick

The Bills traded down twice in the second round before selecting running back James Cook out of Georgia at No. 63.

Here are five things to know about Cook.

1. A family affair: James Cook is the younger brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, a second-round pick in 2017 and three-time Pro-Bowler. The siblings won't have to wait long to meet on the field; the Vikings come to Buffalo this season. “I got to get miced up,” James said Friday. “I got to get miced up. They got to have me miced up.”

2. Florida native: Cook is from Miami and attended Miami Central High School. He was originally committed to Florida State, where Dalvin went, before decommitting and going to Georgia. Cook has trained with Bills running back Devin Singletary.

“I'm just with my family,” Cook said. “I have a son, so he was there. He was the one that was crying in the video. I kind of can't hear you guys' phone call because I was just trying to get my mind off the whole situation, which was waiting for my phone to get called. But you know, for me, this moment right here, it changes life forever.”

3. By the numbers: Cook had 113 carries for 728 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He added 27 catches for 284 yards and four touchdowns. “I’m versatile,” Cook said. “I can separate myself in the backfield and line up out wide and make the deep threats. And take the deep shots and go deep and score touchdowns. That’s what they’re getting in me – a touchdown maker.”

4. Already a champion: Cook started to say Friday that he's ready to win a national championship with Buffalo, before correcting himself to say he's ready to win a Super Bowl. He's already done the former: Cook is coming off a CFP championship with Georgia. Cook had 77 yards on six carries in the title game.

5. Rising stock: Cook was a co-winner of Georgia's Offensive Most Improved Player Award in 2019. To get there, he played in all 14 games his sophomore season, averaging 6.1 yards per carry. But his best season by far was his senior year. Cook had 1,503 rushing yards in his college career, and 728 of those came in his final season.

