Five things to know about Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector, Bills' seventh-round pick

The Buffalo Bills selected Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector at No. 231 in the seventh round. Here are five things to know about Spector.

1. By the numbers: Second on Clemson’s defense in 2021 with 85 tackles (4.5 for loss). Also had 2.5 sacks, an interception and a forced fumble in 11 games, with 10 starts. For his career, he is listed with 210 tackles (22 for loss), nine sacks, four forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries in 53 games.

2. Star turn: Had 19 tackles against North Carolina State, the most by a player in the Dabo Swinney era, and the most for a Clemson player since John Leake had 21 against Maryland in 2002. The 19 tackles included nine solo spots. His previous career high had been 13.

3. Finding the QB: He had 32 quarterback pressures last season, according to analytics website Pro Football Focus. That was fifth among ACC linebackers.

4. Tiger family: Spector’s father, Robbie, was a Clemson wide receiver from 1988 to 1990, and his brother, Brannon, is on the current roster and was a teammate of his brother’s for three seasons. Blair, their sister, was a Clemson cheerleader.

5. Up to speed: Has pretty good speed (4.60 seconds in the 40; 12th among linebackers who ran at the NFL scouting combine) and athleticism. He was a backup weakside linebacker and then started for two years, including being named to the All-ACC second team in 2020. The question is where he fits at this point on the Bills’ roster? The answer could be the practice squad.