Five things to know about Bills punter Matt Araiza, the No. 180 pick in NFL draft

The Punt God is coming.
On Saturday, the Bills selected punter Matt Araiza with the No. 180 pick. Araiza, who is nicknamed "the Punt God," was a standout specialist at San Diego State.
Here are five things to know about Araiza.
1. He's ready. Shortly after he was drafted, Araiza tweeted "SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!!" Araiza is from California, and he's excited to be immersed in a culture that revolves around football in Buffalo. Asked about the table jumping at tailgates, he was clear: "I love it," he said. "I love it."
2. He's a lefty. Araiza punts left-footed. He is right-handed, though, which even he notes is an interesting combination for punters. He set an NCAA record by averaging 51.19 yards per punt last season, eclipsing the record set by Texas A&M's Braden Mann in 2018.
3. Versatility is key. Araiza also kicked in college, and he would love to punt and kick in the NFL again. He does prefer punting, even if 2021 was his first season punting full time. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter.
4. A new challenge. Araiza is new to holding, but he has been training lately with Nick Novak and Jake Bailey.
5. Getting ready to graduate. Araiza is graduating from San Diego State on May 15. Balancing the pre-draft process while wrapping up classes has been a challenge, but he thinks it has prepared him for being a professional.