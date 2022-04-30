 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story topical

Five things to know about Bills punter Matt Araiza, the No. 180 pick in NFL draft

  • Updated
  • 0
AMAZING ARAIZA

San Diego State punter/kicker Matt Ariaza showed everyone at the NFL combine why he's known as the “Punt God.” He punted the ball from his 20-yard line to the 2 and clocked a 4.72-second 40-yard dash, plenty fast for a fake.

The Ray Guy Award winner led the NCAA with a 51.2-yard punting average last year, made all 45 of his extra points and converted 18 of 28 field goal attempts.

 Charlie Neibergall
Support this work for $1 a month

The Punt God is coming.

On Saturday, the Bills selected punter Matt Araiza with the No. 180 pick. Araiza, who is nicknamed "the Punt God," was a standout specialist at San Diego State. 

Here are five things to know about Araiza.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

1. He's ready. Shortly after he was drafted, Araiza tweeted "SOMEONE GET ME A TABLE!!" Araiza is from California, and he's excited to be immersed in a culture that revolves around football in Buffalo. Asked about the table jumping at tailgates, he was clear: "I love it," he said. "I love it."

2. He's a lefty. Araiza punts left-footed. He is right-handed, though, which even he notes is an interesting combination for punters. He set an NCAA record by averaging 51.19 yards per punt last season, eclipsing the record set by Texas A&M's Braden Mann in 2018.

3. Versatility is key. Araiza also kicked in college, and he would love to punt and kick in the NFL again. He does prefer punting, even if 2021 was his first season punting full time. He won the Ray Guy Award as the nation's top punter.

People are also reading…

4. A new challenge. Araiza is new to holding, but he has been training lately with Nick Novak and Jake Bailey.

5. Getting ready to graduate. Araiza is graduating from San Diego State on May 15. Balancing the pre-draft process while wrapping up classes has been a challenge, but he thinks it has prepared him for being a professional. 

0 Comments

Tags

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News