Five things to know about Baltimore Ravens, the Bills' divisional playoff opponent

The Buffalo Bills will host the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday in an AFC divisional playoff game at Bills Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 on NBC. The Bills opened as a 2.5-point favorite.

Here are five things to know about the Ravens, who advanced with a 20-13 win Sunday against the Tennessee Titans:

Running Ravens: The Ravens, who were 11-15 in the regular seaon, have 1,573 rushing yards in their last six games. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, that is the most in a six-game span, including the playoffs, since the 1949 Eagles, won ran for 1,600. The Eagles won the NFL championship that season. The Ravens’ total includes 236 yards on 35 carries against the Titans in Sunday’s wild-card game, a whopping 6.7 yards per carry. The Ravens led the NFL in rushing during the regular season at 191.9 yards per game and 53% of their total offense came on the ground. The Bills were in the middle of the pack in rushing defense, allowing an average of 119.6 yards per game, but have allowed less than 100 yards in four of their last seven games.