Five things about new Bills running back Nyheim Hines

Here are five things about running back Nyheim Hines, acquired by the Buffalo Bills from the Indianapolis Colts at the trade deadline.

1. Mr. Versatility: Hines was ranked as the No. 3 all-purpose back in the nation as a high school senior, and that versatility has been his hallmark since. At North Carolina State, he totaled 258 rushing attempts for 1,399 yards and 13 touchdowns; 89 receptions for 933 yards and one touchdown; 88 kick returns for 2,171 yards and two scores; and 11 punt returns for 135 yards and one touchdown. In his NFL career, he has 300 career carries, 235 receptions and 73 punt returns.

2. Underutilized: Playing in the same backfield as All-Pro Jonathan Taylor, Hines was probably used less than he might have been elsewhere, and perhaps less than his contract would dictate. In 2021, Hines saw a dip in his playing time (31.6%), and had the fewest targets of his career (57) and second-fewest carries (56) after career highs in carries (89), rushing yards (380), rushing touchdowns (3), receptions (63) and receiving yards (482) in 2020. Colts coach Frank Reich said repeatedly during the offseason that he wanted to get a bigger role for Hines than he had last season – one estimate said the Colts wanted Hines to catch 60 passes – but that larger role has not materialized. He has played in 25.3% of the offensive snaps and 9.8% of the special teams snaps. He is coming off his best game of the season with 49 scrimmage yards and a rushing touchdown Sunday against Washington.

3. Durability. Hines has missed only one game in his five-year career, and that was Week 6 this season. He has 72 appearances and 16 starts.

4. Extension. The Colts signed Hines to a three-year, $18.6 million contract in September 2021 to keep him after his four-year rookie contract expired. According to Spotrac, the deal had a $6 million signing bonus with $12 million contract. His salary cap hit for this season is about $2 million, with a base salary of 1.833 million. He is under contract through 2024 with base salaries of $4.45 million in 2023 and $5.14 million in 2024.

5. Twinning. Hines' twin sister, Nyah, is also a star athlete who went to North Carolina State. She was a hurdler on the Wolfpack track and field team. Nyheim also ran track in college.