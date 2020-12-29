Five takeaways from Tuesday's Bills press conferences

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam is also classified as week to week with hamstring and knee injuries, according to McDermott.

2. The Bills have a plan for the interview process. It’s expected that both Daboll and Frazier will get strong consideration for head-coaching opportunities this offseason. If that happens, McDermott said the Bills will be sure to follow all applicable NFL rules on how it will take place.

“Permission slips will need to be sent in,” he said. “I know the timing is a little bit different this year, but as far as the rules go, we'll abide by the rules. Any time that we're able to have the success that we do and our people can get recognized and get opportunities, I think it's great. … We're going to do what's right by our team and make sure those things are at the appropriate time and place and don't become distractions.”

The NFL changed its rules this year to allow virtual interviews of up to two hours with coaches currently employed by an NFL team. That rule was put into place last week and continues through the end of the regular season. A formal request must be made of the team employing the prospective head coach, and the request can be denied. It’s unclear whether Daboll or Frazier has been requested to interview, and whether the Bills have permitted or denied such a request.