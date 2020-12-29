Five takeaways from Tuesday's Bills press conferences

Davis Webb hasn’t thrown a pass for the Buffalo Bills in the regular season.
In no way, however, should that diminish the importance of his role on the team. Both head coach Sean McDermott and offensive coordinator Brian Daboll sung Webb’s praises Tuesday, a day after the team promoted the veteran quarterback from the practice squad to the 53-man roster for Monday Night Football against the New England Patriots.
Although he was a healthy inactive for the game, the call up was the Bills’ way of recognizing – in the form of a game check – the work Webb does on a weekly basis behind the scenes.
“I could go on and on about this guy,” Daboll said on a video conference call with reporters. “He is a tremendous teammate. He is very unselfish. He’s a developing quarterback in this league that was picked up at the end of the third round and just bounced around. He’s one of the best teammates that I’ve ever seen. He’ll work on special teams if he needs to work on special teams, he’ll work on the defensive show team. He does an unbelievable job of helping Josh prepare for games. He spends a lot of time with Shea (Tierney) and going through the team we’re about to play. He just has his hands in so many different things for us. He’s such a valuable part to our team. Albeit he’s not playing, obviously, but there’s things he does behind the scenes, he way he interacts with different position groups, he’s just – he’s fantastic.”
With the Bills keeping rookie quarterback Jake Fromm away from the team as much as possible as a Covid-19 precaution, Webb works as the third quarterback in practice.
“He’s done a phenomenal job. He really has,” McDermott said. “I don't think I've been around a guy that's added value in so many ways to a team in a role that he has on the field, let's just say, in terms of not being the starter, with all due respect to Davis. He has a tremendous set of intangibles. He's well liked in the locker room. He can play the position. We're very happy to have Davis with us.”
As for the quarterback plan heading toward the postseason, McDermott said the team does not have any plans of changing it by possibly sequestering backup quarterback Matt Barkley.
“It seems to have worked to this point and we'll continue to execute that plan as we move forward in the days and weeks ahead,” McDermott said.
Here are four more takeaways from the video conference calls with McDermott, Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier.
Coach Sean McDermott said Beasley suffered a leg injury late in the game against the New England Patriots.
1. Cole Beasley is classified as week to week. The Bills’ receiver suffered a leg injury in the fourth quarter Monday against the Patriots, although McDermott did not have additional details on the injury. It would seem unlikely that Beasley would play in Week 17 against Miami given the injury, meaning he will finish with 82 catches for 967 yards, just 33 short of his first 1,000-yard season.
Rookie tight end Reggie Gilliam is also classified as week to week with hamstring and knee injuries, according to McDermott.
2. The Bills have a plan for the interview process. It’s expected that both Daboll and Frazier will get strong consideration for head-coaching opportunities this offseason. If that happens, McDermott said the Bills will be sure to follow all applicable NFL rules on how it will take place.
“Permission slips will need to be sent in,” he said. “I know the timing is a little bit different this year, but as far as the rules go, we'll abide by the rules. Any time that we're able to have the success that we do and our people can get recognized and get opportunities, I think it's great. … We're going to do what's right by our team and make sure those things are at the appropriate time and place and don't become distractions.”
The NFL changed its rules this year to allow virtual interviews of up to two hours with coaches currently employed by an NFL team. That rule was put into place last week and continues through the end of the regular season. A formal request must be made of the team employing the prospective head coach, and the request can be denied. It’s unclear whether Daboll or Frazier has been requested to interview, and whether the Bills have permitted or denied such a request.
“Brandon and I have agreed that we want to do it how we have to do it, which is in the best interest of the Buffalo Bills first and we're excited for those people on our staffs that may in fact draw interest and we're going to do everything we can to help them,” McDermott said. “It would be a great opportunity for anybody to have those types of opportunities to interview and show what they've got.”
After the season ends, Daboll and Frazier would not be able to interview for a head-coaching position until after the conclusion of wild-card weekend. If the Bills win in the first round of the playoffs, they would be able to do a virtual interview with a team through Jan. 17.
3. John Brown was close to game ready. The Bills activated the veteran receiver from injured reserve ahead of Monday’s game, only to place him on the NFL’s reserve/Covid-19 list after it was determined he was a close contact of running back T.J. Yeldon, who tested positive Sunday. As a result, Brown must quarantine for at least five days. Provided he tests negative in that time, he could return to face the Dolphins in Week 17.
“I thought he was making very good progress,” McDermott said. “We'll just see how this week plays itself out with Covid and the time he has to go through before he can come back. But I thought John was in a good spot last week.”
With Beasley likely to miss this week’s game, the Bills would like to get Brown at least a few live game reps before the start of the postseason.
“It would be good to get him back,” McDermott said. “He's been champing at the bit to get out there with his teammates. I thought he had a good week last week. The sooner the better. Want to make sure we take it one day at a time and we're following the proper protocols.”
With Allen in the game Monday night in New England, the Bills passed on first down 25 times and ran four. That’s an 86% passing rate.
4. Daboll didn’t have any records on his mind. It was a bit of a surprise that Josh Allen stayed in the game with the Bills leading 31-9. Doing so, however, gave him the opportunity to throw a milestone touchdown. His 8-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 13:16 remaining Monday was his 34th of the season, breaking Jim Kelly’s franchise record of 33 set in 1991.
“I wasn’t,” Daboll said when asked Tuesday if he was aware Allen needed one more to set the record. “Look, our job is to go out there and try to score points as many times as we can. So, he made some really good plays last night. I’m glad to see him get that. He’s earned that. Obviously, Jim was one of my favorite players growing up here back in the day when I was at St. Francis High School and watching him play. It’s just pretty cool that he’s still around, still around here, lives in this community and the type of guy he is. I know Josh has such a tremendous amount of respect for him. I’m happy for Josh there.”