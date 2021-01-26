Five takeaways from Sean McDermott's season-ending news conference

4. Getting more pressure with a four-man pass rush is a priority in 2021. While McDermott largely spoke in generalities about how the team needs to go about improving its roster, he did cite one specific example when it came to the defensive line. The Bills had plenty of changes up front in 2020, replacing departed free agents Shaq Lawson and Jordan Phillips with Mario Addison and Vernon Butler Jr., seeing Star Lotulelei opt out and drafting A.J. Epenesa in the second round.

“I thought that they did some really good things. They really grew during the season, and that's a credit to the players and their mindset and being coachable and also giving credit to Eric Washington and Jacques Cesaire, our two defensive line coaches, as well,” McDermott said. “That's the impact of coaching. And what you can see at the end of the season was they were playing really good football. Having said that, there's still ... that's a critical area for our football team to improve. We have to be able to affect the quarterback with a four-man rush. I thought at times we did that, and other times we could have been better just like our entire defense or entire football team, so there's still meat on the bone there.