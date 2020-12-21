Five takeaways from Monday's Bills press conferences

Buffalo Bills fans can be cautiously optimistic.
As far as coach Sean McDermott is aware, the foot injury suffered by wide receiver Stefon Diggs on Saturday against the Denver Broncos is not thought to be serious.
“The reports I've gotten to this point are not overly worrisome,” McDermott said. “Like with Stef and the other guys in that classification, we have some guys with nicks and bumps and bruises and things, they're sore. In fairness to you guys and trying to give you better clarity, I don't have great clarity yet because we're not taking the field tomorrow. Wednesday, I'll talk to you guys before practice and give you what I know.”
The list of injured players coming out of Saturday’s game is long: In addition to Diggs, cornerback Tre’Davious White (stinger), tight end Dawson Knox (stinger), defensive tackle Vernon Butler (ankle), right tackle Daryl Williams (groin), tight end Reggie Gilliam (knee), defensive end A.J. Epenesa (concussion) and cornerback Levi Wallace (ankle). Knox, Butler, Gilliam and Wallace were able to return to the team’s 48-19 win.
“The good part is we haven't had to practice yet, so we're still working through that and we'll continue to monitor their progress as we move forward,” McDermott said.
The Buffalo Bills have their first quarterback-and-receiver Pro Bowl combination in 18 years.
Here are four more takeaways from the press conferences Monday with McDermott, offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier:
1. The Bills are still alive for the second seed. A change to the postseason format this year means only the top seed in each conference gets a first-round bye. The second seed does have some significance, though, as it would mean the Bills would have home-field advantage in both the wild-card and divisional rounds, should they win.
“I still think it's an advantage, but statistics, I think, don't necessarily support that as much as I think most home teams would want,” McDermott said. “I think it’s just over 50% if I’m not mistaken in terms of wins and losses this season. I haven't caught it the last couple of weeks, but last time I saw the number, it was just over 50% win percentage for home teams. It may have changed since then, but there is something to be said for familiarity a little bit. I think the thing that you've seen with our team is we've played in a lot of different places in a lot of different times and on short weeks and long weeks, so for our team, at least, we're comfortable where we have to go.”
In order to get the second seed, the Bills need to finish a game ahead of the Tennessee Titans and with at least the same record as the Pittsburgh Steelers, who entered Monday Night Football 11-2, a half-game ahead of the Bills.
“It's always important to get as high a seed as you can,” McDermott said. “That’s my firm belief, we want to get as high a seed as we can and play as well as you can and win the games moving forward that you can control. I just think we want to play our best football. I really believe that. We've got a competitive locker room, competitive coaching staff and we want to continue to do our best to grow as a football team at the same time and I think the guys would say the same thing, when you go out there, you want to win.”
Bills safety Jordan Poyer won the fan vote for the AFC Pro Bowl roster, but he was not among those selected when the announcement was made Monday night.
2. It’s not a typical ‘Patriots Week.’ New England was eliminated from postseason consideration Sunday with a loss to Miami, ending a streak of 11 straight years in the playoffs. McDermott, though, still spoke highly of the franchise, as to be expected.
“It's the defending AFC East champs that have held that position for multiple, multiple, multiple years,” he said. “It's one of the greatest, if not the greatest coach ever to coach our game. They're going to be prepared, they're going to be well coached, and they'll be ready to go. So we're going to have our work cut out for us, and we got to get back to work. That's really what you do.”
Daboll won five Super Bowl rings as one of Bill Belichick’s assistant coaches.
“You have a tremendous amount of respect for the people that you worked with there, whether it's ownership or the head coach, the assistant coaches,” he said, “but when you're in this league for 20 years, usually you're playing a team that you worked with somebody, or whether it's in the scouting department or not. Just a lot of respect for those guys and how they go about their business. It's always a challenge whether it's New England, the Jets or Miami, when you're playing in the division. And it will be for us this week. They're the seventh-ranked scoring defense in the league.”
Josh Allen was on an undeniable roll Saturday against the Denver Broncos.
3. Again, Daboll downplayed any head-coach talk. The Bills’ coordinator is expected to get plenty of interest after the season, but is doing his best to block that out at the moment.
“You can't get too high or too low in this business,” he said. “I've been around staffs and had friends who have had opportunities to go on and take higher positions. It's just the way it is probably in any business. The minute you start thinking about other things, the minute you start slipping on the job you have. And that's not my nature. That's never been my nature. It's not how I was raised. Certainly not how I would raise my children. I just think when you have a job to do, you do it to the best of your ability every day.
“Certainly, some things are humbling, and you appreciate that, but you never let it set in because you worry about the next game, the next thing you have to do. Most of my family's sleeping when I get home. Sleeping when I leave, too.”
4. Matt Milano is being ramped up. The linebacker played 25 snaps against Denver, but that total could have been higher had the game been in question.
“That’s the goal is to get him back to playing every down,” Frazier said. We’re giving him increments as we go. The way he played this past Saturday and then previously in the Pittsburgh game, we’re getting high hopes about how close he is to being 100% – I don’t know if I want to say 100%, I don’t know if he’ll be 100% for the rest of this season, but so close to being able to go out and play like you’re accustomed to seeing Matt play because he’s such a key part of what we do on defense. He’s making great progress and we’re going to give him a little bit more hopefully in this next ballgame as long as he comes back tomorrow and still feels good, there are no residual effects from that game. We need him on the field as much as possible.”