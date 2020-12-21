Five takeaways from Monday's Bills press conferences

“You can't get too high or too low in this business,” he said. “I've been around staffs and had friends who have had opportunities to go on and take higher positions. It's just the way it is probably in any business. The minute you start thinking about other things, the minute you start slipping on the job you have. And that's not my nature. That's never been my nature. It's not how I was raised. Certainly not how I would raise my children. I just think when you have a job to do, you do it to the best of your ability every day.

“Certainly, some things are humbling, and you appreciate that, but you never let it set in because you worry about the next game, the next thing you have to do. Most of my family's sleeping when I get home. Sleeping when I leave, too.”

4. Matt Milano is being ramped up. The linebacker played 25 snaps against Denver, but that total could have been higher had the game been in question.