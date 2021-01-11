Five takeaways from Monday's Bills press conferences

“I'm really thrilled with what we're doing here in Buffalo with so much left to be accomplished in this season,” Frazier said. “That would thrill me as much as anything, to see us continue to play. For us to get our first playoff win here in 25 years, to be a part of that. To be a part of the staff that broke the 17-year drought, I mean then winning the AFC East and there is so much more to be done with this team and this season that it's hard to think about a lot of other things. We've got so much to prepare for with this offense because it's so unique. You really have to stay focused on what you have to get done. There will be a time where I think a little bit about some of the things that may be out there, but for now, really have my hands full with what we're trying to get accomplished this week."