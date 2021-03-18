Five takeaways from Brandon Beane's and Sean McDermott's free agency news conference

That certainly makes it sound as though the Bills and Bojorquez were not close on a new contract.

4. An extension for Allen isn’t in the team’s immediate future. Beane said talks will come after the draft.

“He said he was going to give us a nice hometown discount, and hopefully we’ll get him done,” the GM joked when asked if contract talks with Allen regarding an extension have started. “No. In all seriousness, we’ll talk to Josh and his people probably later in the spring, get through the draft where we can just focus on that. That’s, obviously, a big financial commitment that you have to make, and so that’ll probably be sometime May through the summer. I don’t know.”

5. The Bills’ reported interest in Rob Gronkowski was real. Beane confirmed that the Bills did speak to Gronkowski’s representatives, but the Amherst native elected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We never made an official offer or anything like that,” Beane said, “but we did check in on him to see if there would be an interest. And I think there was some interest. But at the end of the day, it probably would’ve been an upset for him to leave Tom Brady.

“I think he expressed some interest this might be an opportunity he would consider. We exchanged some back and forth with the agent, understanding what his market would be and what they would be looking for, and what his role here would be and how we saw it. And that’s what you do with a lot of players. But again, like J.J. Watt, Gronk’s a big name, so some of those get leaked out. There’s many more that happen the same, that don’t get leaked out.”

