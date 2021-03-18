Five takeaways from Brandon Beane's and Sean McDermott's free agency news conference

Sean McDermott used a baseball analogy to explain the addition of wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders to the Buffalo Bills.
“You never want to lose your fastball,” the head coach said.
As long as he doesn’t hit an “age wall,” Emmanuel Sanders should be a slight upgrade on John Brown at wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.
Receiver was not thought to be high on the Bills’ list of needs heading into free agency, especially after the team released veteran John Brown in a move to save space under the salary cap. Sanders, however, is a player that McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane have had their eyes on for years, so strengthening a position group that already includes Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley and promising second-year veteran Gabriel Davis proved to be an opportunity the Bills couldn’t pass up.
“We’ve got a little bit of a veteran room, I would say, overall, with Diggs, Cole, Emmanuel, and then some of our younger guys have been in the league for a couple of years now,” McDermott said. "Whenever you have veterans in the room that are alike, the couple that I mentioned here, those guys are always counted on to help the younger guys. Not just by what they say, but, more importantly, by what they do and how they are on the field, as well as off the field.”
Sanders signed a two-year contract with the Bills, but, in reality, it’s a one-year agreement, as the 2022 season can void. Sanders’ cap hit in 2021 will be $4.625 million, based on a prorated signing bonus of $1.375 million, a guaranteed base salary of $2.8 million, a $350,000 roster bonus, a $50,000 workout bonus and $50,000 in per-game roster bonuses, which are classified as likely to be earned. The Bills will have a $1.375 million “dead money” charge on their 2022 salary cap for Sanders’ voided year.
Jones, who returned to the Bills on a one-year deal before last season, played on 47% of the special teams snaps in 13 games in 2020.
2. Taiwan Jones is back for another year. Beane mentioned during his news conference that the Bills had re-signed their veteran running back. The team officially announced the one-year agreement a short time later. Jones is one of the Bills’ leaders on special teams. He played 47% of the special teams snaps in 13 games, with only four snaps on offense. He did not have a carry.
3. Continuity was important for the Bills' specialists. It qualified as at least a mild surprise that the Bills let punter Corey Bojorquez go after a season in which he led the NFL in gross punting average (50.8 yards). Bojorquez was not tended a contract as a restricted free agent, and the Bills moved on early in the week by signing former Dolphins punter Matt Haack.
“We’re always trying to improve our roster,” McDermott said. “Corey was in a situation where he had a good year and we got to a situation where both sides were talking and we just felt we had an opportunity that’s best for our team. At the end of the day, we wish Corey the best.”
“The one thing is, we’ve got a young kicker, we plan to have Reid (Ferguson) here as a long snapper – we were looking for someone who definitely wanted to be here for the long term,” Beane said. “We just weren’t on the same page (with Bojorquez), so we decided to look elsewhere and we’re very excited. We’ve obviously seen Matt up close (in the AFC East), he’s in the building and we’re excited to add him to our group.”
That certainly makes it sound as though the Bills and Bojorquez were not close on a new contract.
The Bills have signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a one-year contract.
4. An extension for Allen isn’t in the team’s immediate future. Beane said talks will come after the draft.
“He said he was going to give us a nice hometown discount, and hopefully we’ll get him done,” the GM joked when asked if contract talks with Allen regarding an extension have started. “No. In all seriousness, we’ll talk to Josh and his people probably later in the spring, get through the draft where we can just focus on that. That’s, obviously, a big financial commitment that you have to make, and so that’ll probably be sometime May through the summer. I don’t know.”
5. The Bills’ reported interest in Rob Gronkowski was real. Beane confirmed that the Bills did speak to Gronkowski’s representatives, but the Amherst native elected to re-sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
“We never made an official offer or anything like that,” Beane said, “but we did check in on him to see if there would be an interest. And I think there was some interest. But at the end of the day, it probably would’ve been an upset for him to leave Tom Brady.
“I think he expressed some interest this might be an opportunity he would consider. We exchanged some back and forth with the agent, understanding what his market would be and what they would be looking for, and what his role here would be and how we saw it. And that’s what you do with a lot of players. But again, like J.J. Watt, Gronk’s a big name, so some of those get leaked out. There’s many more that happen the same, that don’t get leaked out.”