Here are five questions in the aftermath of the release of the Bills’ schedule Thursday:

Q: Is the bye in a good spot?

A: Josh Allen said this week that the placement of the bye is among the first thing that players check when the schedule is released.

The Bills could have taken the bye after their game in London in Week 5, according to league policy for teams that travel for international games. They opted against that, and ended up with a late Week 13 bye in the first week of December.

The bye comes in between two huge road games against the Super Bowl participants. The Bills visit Philadelphia for a Sunday afternoon game on Thanksgiving weekend against the Eagles before the bye and then get two weeks to prepare for yet another trip to Kansas City, on Dec. 10 in Week 14.

Much like his mentor Andy Reid, Bills coach Sean McDermott has become a master post-bye with a 6-0 record, though he would need to beat Reid to make it 7-0. However, the Bills have struggled heading into the bye under McDermott.

Q: Why not another Thursday night opener?

A: The Bills began last season at the Super Bowl champions, beating the Los Angeles Rams on the opening Thursday night at SoFi Stadium.

This year, the Detroit Lions will head to Arrowhead Stadium for the opener against the champion Chiefs.

The league opted against Bills-Chiefs or Bengals-Chiefs, figuring that was an “asset” that they could deploy later in the season. The season-opening game will have massive viewership regardless of who is playing.

“Cincinnati or Buffalo obviously would’ve been great,” NFL VP of broadcast planning Mike North told SI’s Albert Breer on Thursday. “You gotta figure those are three of the best teams in that conference right now, so it stands to reason that they’re gonna be playing for something down the stretch. So, those games are gonna be relevant. Not that they wouldn’t be in Week 1, but they’ll only get more interesting the later you wait to deploy them. I hope we didn’t wait too long – Buffalo-K.C. is in December; Cincinnati-K.C. is on New Year’s Eve. But if you had to guess who’s gonna be playing for something in Week 17, I think Bengals-Chiefs is a safe bet.”

Q: Remember those Sunday games at 1 o’clock? What happened to them?

A: Well, first, the Bills got better and became a national television draw with an elite quarterback in Josh Allen.

Second, we are a long way from the days of just one prime-time game a week. The league has many spots to fill and has to make its television partners happy.

The Bills actually go nine consecutive games without a 1 p.m. Sunday start in 2023. They play at New England in Week 7 and then don’t play again at that time until the second meeting with the Patriots on New Year’s Eve in Week 17.

The Bills have five games scheduled for Sundays at 1 p.m., with three coming in the first four weeks of the season.

Q: What’s Peacock?

A: The Bills and Chargers will play the league’s first Peacock exclusive game on Dec. 23, according to SI.

Peacock is NBC’s streaming platform, a place to watch the WWE Network, reruns of "The Office" and the entire catalogue of "Law & Order" and its related spinoffs (in case those weren’t on cable enough).

You can get a subscription for $4.99 a month. Could be a lot of Bills fans who sign up for 30 days and then cancel.

Q: What does the Monday night opener mean for the start of training camp?

A: Based on the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the players association, teams that open the season with a Monday night game can report to training camp 48 days prior to the game. For the Bills, that would mean a report date of July 25 to St. John Fisher College.