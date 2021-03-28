First-round running back for Bills? What history and analytics say about the idea

NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah drew a distinction on the first-round conventional wisdom on a call with reporters earlier this month.

“I’ve always been in the camp that I’m OK with drafting running backs in the first round,” Jeremiah said. “Re-signing them is a whole different conversation. To me, just run them till the wheels fall off on that first contract, then off you go.

“To me, it makes more sense to take these guys if you have a team that’s ready to win. If you say it’s going to be a five-year window and we’re going to get the most out of this guy and move on, I don’t want to waste those carries on a bad football team.”

There were 19 running backs taken in the first half of the first round from 2000 to 2017. Only four provided any kind of value on their second contracts with the team that drafted them (LaDanian Tomlinson, Adrian Peterson, Jonathan Stewart and Ezekiel Elliott).

"That’s the thing with running backs, the average shelf life is so short," Gabriel said.

The Bills, of course, are part of that bad track record. They took Marshawn Lynch 12th in 2007 and Spiller ninth in 2010. Spiller was good, Lynch turned out great, but neither made it to his second contract in Buffalo.