First-round pick Greg Rousseau gets first interception as Bills keep getting takeaways

The game is starting to slow down a bit for Buffalo Bills rookie defensive end Greg Rousseau. On Sunday night, in the 38-20 win against Kansas City, one moment stretched on and on.
“I was looking at the ball – I felt like it was up there for years – but it came down, and I made the pick,” Rousseau said.
Rousseau intercepted Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes after batting the ball himself. It was a big play for the first-round pick, but also just the latest example of what this Bills' defense is capable of doing.
The Bills entered the game with 11 takeaways, the most in the league. They had another four Sunday night in the statement win, bringing them up to a still-league leading 15.
Rousseau’s interception was the second pick of the night by the Buffalo defense; safety Micah Hyde also intercepted Mahomes in the third quarter, running it back 25 yards for his first career pick six. The Bills recovered two fumbles as well, one on special teams and one late in the game.
“We had some big takeaways in that second half. That’s what really took it over the edge,” Hyde said.
Rousseau finished the night with sack and five tackles, along with the interception.
“When you see a young guy make a play like that, the future’s very bright,” coach Sean McDermott said.
It was Rousseau’s first career interception. He did not have one in college, either. But his teammates knew he could get one. They’ve seen it happen often.
“Them boys been doing that. You see that in practice at least twice a week,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “A.J. (Epenesa) did that earlier this week in practice, damn near the same exact play. Tipped it up and caught it to himself. Those guys, the d-line they had such a good rush plan this week. And hands up was a huge thing throughout the week. And, Greg obviously his long (arms) – he’s big as hell. He was able to get his hands up and make a play, a huge play.”
Rousseau also gave credit to his coaches for having him ready to make the play. The emphasis in practice of quicks hands translated to the prime-time game, especially on a night when the Bills did not blitz.
“Really just doing everything our coaches preach,” Rousseau said. “Saw that it might have been a quick pass, and they always tell us hands up late, and when the ball comes off the QB’s hands, we put our hands up. So, just followed through with that, and I was able to tip it up.”
Likewise, Hyde said his play was built in part from what the Bills' defense is always preparing for. The veteran safety is up to three interceptions this season, one apiece in each of the last three games. But until now, a touchdown had eluded him. He’d joked about it when asked during press conferences, and said the team would be critiquing his return attempts on his earlier picks. He stayed confident that more chances would come.
“They ran a shallow route. We talk about it all the time, it happens, tips and overthrows happen,” Hyde said. “I must be living right, because we knew once the rain starts coming, those tipped balls and stuff, they happen. So just trying to get to the football, was able to tip it up and get this thing going.”
Hyde’s touchdown gave Buffalo the 31-13 lead. It was the only takeaway the Bills were able to score off Sunday night, but that wasn’t a huge issue in the 18-point win. Still, Hyde and Rousseau both circled back to a similar theme after the game: They think this defense can still play better.
Poyer and Hyde cut each other off joking that Rousseau could have done more than just his three-yard return.
“I don’t know what he was trying to do after he caught the ball in his hands,” Poyer said.
“He just went down and gave up,” Hyde said.
“Big play, big play of the game, though,” Poyer said.
Rousseau agreed to a certain extent. He would have liked to have done more with the pick, but not in any way that would risk ball security.
“I wish I had kept my feet, but it is what it is,” Rousseau said. “I was focused on catching it, and then I just caught my feet a little bit.”
But for Rousseau to intercept Mahomes just five games into his rookie season shows that he’s taking the right steps this season. If the Bills keep getting takeaways at this pace, he’ll get more chances.
“He just keeps getting better and he takes his job seriously,” linebacker Tremaine Edmunds said. “He's a rookie, but you see him do things in a building as far as staying late, taking care of himself and just trying to put his body in the best position to come out here and make plays. … He's gonna continue to grow, continue to get better, so I'm excited for his growth.”