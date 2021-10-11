First-round pick Greg Rousseau gets first interception as Bills keep getting takeaways

It was Rousseau’s first career interception. He did not have one in college, either. But his teammates knew he could get one. They’ve seen it happen often.

“Them boys been doing that. You see that in practice at least twice a week,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “A.J. (Epenesa) did that earlier this week in practice, damn near the same exact play. Tipped it up and caught it to himself. Those guys, the d-line they had such a good rush plan this week. And hands up was a huge thing throughout the week. And, Greg obviously his long (arms) – he’s big as hell. He was able to get his hands up and make a play, a huge play.”

Rousseau also gave credit to his coaches for having him ready to make the play. The emphasis in practice of quicks hands translated to the prime-time game, especially on a night when the Bills did not blitz.

“Really just doing everything our coaches preach,” Rousseau said. “Saw that it might have been a quick pass, and they always tell us hands up late, and when the ball comes off the QB’s hands, we put our hands up. So, just followed through with that, and I was able to tip it up.”