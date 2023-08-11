Dion Dawkins had a simple, yet meaningful piece of advice for O’Cyrus Torrence at the start of training camp.

“Be where your feet are,” the Buffalo Bills’ franchise left tackle told the team’s rookie right guard.

The message from Dawkins was clear: Don’t let the expectations that come with being a second-round draft pick distract you from the task at hand.

“Your mind is going to take you to so many different places,” Dawkins said. “You might get to a point where you say, ‘I’m struggling, let me abandon what coach is talking about and I’m going to do what got me here.’ You’ve got to understand it’s a new way of life now. With a new way of life, you just have to buy in and do what you’re told and what we’re coaching. He’s been doing a great job.”

During rookie minicamp, the team’s resource staff tries to give first-year players an idea of what will be expected of them at training. Torrence, however, quickly found out that hearing about camp and actually going through it were two different things.

“It was definitely a tough experience, something that I had to really mentally prepare for more than I thought I would need to and something that definitely tested me every day, but I feel like I was able to get better at my craft and get to know some of the players here and build up our brotherhood,” he said. “Some days are better than other days, but I feel like overall, I did a pretty good job of staying balanced throughout the whole thing. Even though it was my first one, I’m looking forward to many more.”

The practice schedule itself wasn’t so bad. The Bills hit the field at 9:45 a.m. most days, and were done before noon. It’s the work that followed that proved to be mentally draining. That could either be in the weight room, the meeting room or back on the field for evening walk-throughs. The sheer amount of information that Torrence and all rookies have to digest can be overwhelming at times. Like most rookies, Torrence worried early in camp what one bad rep might mean to his coaches. As the team reviewed film, however, he realized that veterans and rookies alike are going to get beat from time to time, and that it was critical that he didn’t get too down on himself mentally after a mistake.

Those are going to occur, because Torrence is being asked to play in a new offense, with a completely new technique. Torrence said the techniques he was told not to use in high school and college have actually been encouraged by Bills offensive line coach Aaron Kromer. That’s because the defensive linemen and linebackers at the NFL are so much faster than anything Torrence has seen to this point in his football career. To combat that, Torrence has to get to his spot faster, which means making what he calls awkward motions feel natural.

“It’s looking at the game a different way from how I did in college,” he said. “The plays we run here are so much more different than what I ran in college. It’s a whole new scheme. It adds more to the mental part. Being tired after a long day, I still need extra time to go study.”

At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Torrence is country strong, which makes sense considering his hometown of Greensburg, La., has a population of just 629. When Torrence’s veteran teammates arrived in Buffalo for the start of spring practices, he quickly learned he wasn’t too far behind the other offensive lineman physically. His enticing blend of size and agility is the main reason the Bills were thrilled to land him in the second round – especially when it was widely believed he could have been chosen in the first.

Catching up to his veteran teammates when it comes to grasping the offense was always going to be the bigger challenge for Torrence. To aid in that, the Bills have mixed him in with the starters and second team throughout training camp. That means getting used to several different teammates on both sides of him, as well as the cadence of starting quarterback Josh Allen as well as backups Kyle Allen and Matt Barkley.

That can be stressful, but Torrence believes that was the coaching staff’s intention.

“They want to pull out my potential faster,” he said. “It’s made it tougher in some ways, but it helped me finish camp strong.”

Torrence is in a competition with Ryan Bates to be the starter at right guard. Bates got most of the work with the starters during training camp, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him line up there Sept. 11 for the season opener against the New York Jets. The Bills don’t usually rush rookies into the lineup if they feel like they’re not ready. Still, the hope is that Torrence will find himself in the starting lineup at some point. Protecting Josh Allen is paramount, which explains why the Bills chose Torrence when they did.

“I think he’s had a good camp. He’s a young player that learns every day and that’s the journey of the young player,” head coach Sean McDermott said of Torrence. “I think you wake up and you’re saying, ‘Hey, what hard lesson am I going to learn today?’ and you just got to stay resilient. I think he’s done that and I think he’s done some really good things to this point.”

Torrence’s next step in that learning process comes at 1 p.m. Saturday in the preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium. Especially for linemen on either side of the ball, a case can be made this is when true evaluations can begin. For as much work as linemen put in at practice, there is always the understanding that – even if an offensive lineman gets beat clean – a defensive lineman isn’t going to cream the quarterback. That changes in the preseason.

“When I get to get into the game and it’s real, I’ll really be able to see how far I’ve come from my last college game to now,” Torrence said. “It adds some pressure, but it makes it more exciting, because we’re back out there playing football again and that’s what it’s all about.”

Torrence admitted it’s been tough not to think too much about the first preseason game – playing in front of a Kids’ Day home crowd, seeing another NFL jersey opposite him for the first time – but when his mind starts racing, he thinks back to Dawkins’ advice.

“Me thinking, ‘Be where my feet are’ helps me stay in the moment and get ready for the moment that is to come,” he said.