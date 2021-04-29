Final mock draft: No smoke – Bills add a dynamic threat to their backfield

Get ready for some surprises.
That’s the best piece of advice that can be given when preparing for this year’s NFL draft, which begins Thursday night in Cleveland.
A scouting process that has been altered by player opt-outs because of the Covid-19 pandemic, unbalanced schedules during the 2020 college football season, the cancellation of the NFL scouting combine and numerous other changes to the usual scouting process means there will be wild variations in how players are graded by teams.
That should make for plenty of second guessing, and fun, when the picks are made. The Buffalo Bills are scheduled to wait a long time in the first round Thursday night. Barring a trade up – which can never be ruled out with General Manager Brandon Beane – the Bills won’t pick until No. 30 overall. Here is The Buffalo News’ final projection of how the first round will play out:
1. Jacksonville Jaguars. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson. The “free spot” on the mock draft bingo card. Lawrence has been locked into this spot since his freshman year with the Tigers. He’s the reason Urban Meyer is now coaching the Jaguars. The “controversy” surrounding Lawrence’s recent comments about not having a chip on his shoulder was the height of pre-draft nonsense. He’s a worthy No. 1 pick.
2. New York Jets. Zach Wilson, QB, BYU. The Jets are starting over after the trade of Sam Darnold to Carolina. Wilson joins a roster that is better than the one Darnold had to work with, but New York is not an easy place for a rookie quarterback to find his way.
3. San Francisco 49ers (from Miami via Houston). Mac Jones, QB, Alabama. After making a big move up the board following a trade with the Dolphins, there is some intrigue about exactly which quarterback coach Kyle Shanahan wants. There is also some speculation the 49ers’ front office and coaching staff may be split about which quarterback to take, which makes for some drama. Jones put up huge numbers, but will have to prove he can do it against NFL competition when he’s not surrounded by superior athletes at Alabama going up against inferior talent.
4. Atlanta Falcons. Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida. Maybe the best tight end prospect ever, Pitts is too good for new Falcons head coach Arthur Smith – a former tight ends coach – to pass on.
5. Cincinnati Bengals. Ja'Marr Chase, WR, LSU. The Bengals need to get better along the offensive line, but in a deep draft up front, the opportunity will be there to do so on the second day. Reuniting Chase with quarterback Joe Burrow would give the Bengals a strong top three receivers (Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd being the other two).
6. Miami Dolphins. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama. Another reunion, this time with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and Waddle, who has Tyreek Hill-type speed. Waddle suffered a broken ankle that cost him six games during the 2020 season but made it back to play in the national championship game. In addition to his receiving skills, he’s a dynamic return man.
7. Detroit Lions. Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon. After acquiring quarterback Jared Goff in a trade with the Rams, it makes sense to give him the best opportunity to succeed. If Sewell lasts this long (he might not get by the Bengals at No. 5), the Lions will feel like they got a steal.
8. Washington Football Team (projected trade with Carolina). Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State. Not wanting to risk another team moving up, Washington gives up a boatload of picks, including No. 19 overall, No. 51 in the second round and a first-round pick in 2022 to acquire Lance, who will be able to sit behind Ryan Fitzpatrick at least at the beginning of 2021.
9. New England Patriots (projected trade with Denver). Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State. The Broncos' trade for Teddy Bridgewater makes it unlikely Denver will be in the quarterback market, which means John Elway can auction off this pick to the neediest team. New England fits that description, so it pays a big price, including its second-round pick this year and a first-rounder next year, to move up for Fields.
10. Dallas Cowboys. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama. The first defensive player off the board, Surtain is third member of the Crimson Tide to go in the top 10. Alabama associate defensive coordinator Charles Kelly has compared Surtain to the Rams’ Jalen Ramsey. Kelly should know, having coached Ramsey at Florida State.
11. New York Giants. DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama. A few different teams with upcoming picks need receivers, so there could be some calls to Dallas about a trade up to get Smith. With the Cowboys content to stay put, though, Smith goes to the Giants to be paired with Kenny Golladay, who was signed in free agency. That gives quarterback Daniel Jones a big boost at wide receiver.
12. Philadelphia Eagles (from Miami via San Francisco). Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina. The Eagles also are in need of receivers, but with three gone, they elect to address defense first and look for a receiver later. Horn is the son of former NFL receiver Joe Horn.
13. Los Angeles Chargers. Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern. One of the best bets of the first round is the Chargers coming away with an offensive lineman to protect quarterback Justin Herbert, who looked really good as a rookie. Some analysts believe Slater would be better inside, but the Chargers have needs across the line, so they could accommodate that move.
Support Local Journalism
14. Minnesota Vikings. Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech. Another good example of need matching available talent. Darrisaw could step into the left tackle spot vacated in Minnesota when Riley Reiff departed as a free agent.
15. Denver Broncos (projected trade with New England). Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State. Instead of a quarterback for their offense, the Broncos go for one for their defense. Parsons has been mentioned as a player who could slip in the draft because of the dreaded “character concerns,” but he's a top-10 talent.
16. Arizona Cardinals. Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech. Another player who could tumble on draft night, Farley has some injury concerns that will likely push him out of the top 10. On talent alone, he might belong there. For reference, NFL Network’s respected draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has Farley ranked as his No. 5 prospect in the 2021 class. If his health checks out, the Cardinals could have an ideal replacement for Patrick Peterson in their secondary.
17. Las Vegas Raiders. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame. The Raiders could use a defensive playmaker and Owusu-Koramoah has that potential. The Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Year can cover and make plays at or behind the line of scrimmage.
18. Miami Dolphins. Alijah Vera-Tucker, OL, Southern California. Several scouting reports suggest Vera-Tucker is the most “NFL ready” prospect in this year’s class. He played both guard and tackle for the Trojans, and the Dolphins have a need up front after trading Ereck Flowers just one season into a three-year deal he signed in 2020.
19. Carolina Panthers (projected trade with Washington). Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern. The Panthers are one of the toughest teams to project. There has been plenty of speculation they might not be out on a quarterback even after trading for Sam Darnold, although that seems like a questionable use of resources – not to mention sticking it to Darnold before he’s even had a chance to take the field for them. Getting a big haul of draft picks to start building around Darnold is a good first step, and Newsome should immediately help the defense.
20. Chicago Bears. Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida. Every NFL team looks at how the Chiefs use Hill and want to introduce something like that to their offense. Chicago head coach Matt Nagy was with the Chiefs, so he knows that better than most. Toney’s in that mold of player, although he won’t have Patrick Mahomes throwing to him in Chicago.
21. Indianapolis Colts. Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan. The Colts would be thrilled to have their choice of edge rushers at this point in the draft. Paye should benefit from having a dedicated spot in the NFL after being asked to play multiple positions at Michigan.
22. Tennessee Titans. Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State. The Titans whiffed big time on last year’s first-round pick, as Georgia offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson will go down in history as one of the biggest busts of all time. They try to right that wrong with Jenkins.
23. New York Jets (from Seattle). Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami (Fla.). The Jets added Carl Lawson in free agency, but new coach Robert Saleh has a defensive background and is going to want more help off the edge. Phillips has some injury concerns that could scare away teams in the top 20.
24. Pittsburgh Steelers. Najee Harris, RB, Alabama. Harris just seems like he fits the mold of a Steelers running back. There’s perhaps not a better fit in the first round.
25. Jacksonville Jaguars (from L.A. Rams). Gregory Rousseau, Edge, Miami (Fla). Rousseau’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, insists multiple teams have told him his client will be taken in the first round if he’s available. In this case, we’ll say Rosenhaus isn’t bluffing.
26. Cleveland Browns. Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa. The addition of Jadeveon Clowney takes edge rusher off the immediate list of needs, allowing the Browns to address another part of their defense with a linebacker who should be able to play all three downs.
27. Baltimore Ravens. Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia. Ojulari led the SEC with 8.5 sacks and became the first freshman team captain for the Bulldogs under Kirby Smart. The Ravens lost Matthew Judon in free agency. Ojulari would be an ideal replacement.
28. New Orleans Saints. Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State. Another son of a former NFL player, Samuel lacks ideal size, but plays an aggressive style.
29. Green Bay Packers. Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss. Let’s pause for a minute here to remember the Packers took quarterback Jordan Love in the first round last season … then watched Aaron Rodgers win the MVP. The Packers owe Rodgers one, and throw him a bone by getting him a stud slot receiver to pair with Davante Adams.
30. Buffalo Bills. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson. Was Brandon Beane blowing smoke when he said last week that the Bills don’t have a “home-run hitter” at running back? Maybe. But guess what? He wasn’t lying. Etienne would give the Bills something in the backfield they currently don’t have with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Is taking a running back in the first round a bit of a luxury? Maybe so … but the Bills can afford it. If the goal is to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, that can be done one of two ways – by trying to outscore them or by trying to slow down Patrick Mahomes. Good luck with that last part. Putting Etienne on the Bills’ offense has the potential to elevate it to another level entirely. This far down in the first round, that’s too hard to pass up.
31. Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City). Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU. It’s an NFL draft tradition – listing “wide receiver” next to the list of the Ravens’ needs. Marshall would give the Ravens a taller target to pair with the speedy Hollywood Brown.
32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State. Love this pairing for the defending champions, who return all 22 starters and don’t need to rush their first-round draft pick into the lineup. Don’t let Oweh having zero sacks in 2020 scare you away – he’s got elite traits that, if molded the right way, could produce a big return for the Bucs.