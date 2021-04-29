Final mock draft: No smoke – Bills add a dynamic threat to their backfield

30. Buffalo Bills. Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson. Was Brandon Beane blowing smoke when he said last week that the Bills don’t have a “home-run hitter” at running back? Maybe. But guess what? He wasn’t lying. Etienne would give the Bills something in the backfield they currently don’t have with Devin Singletary and Zack Moss. Is taking a running back in the first round a bit of a luxury? Maybe so … but the Bills can afford it. If the goal is to beat the Kansas City Chiefs, that can be done one of two ways – by trying to outscore them or by trying to slow down Patrick Mahomes. Good luck with that last part. Putting Etienne on the Bills’ offense has the potential to elevate it to another level entirely. This far down in the first round, that’s too hard to pass up.