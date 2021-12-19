Festive fanhood: Bills fans show creativity with Josh Allen holiday décor

Many Christmas trees in Western New York feature the traditional Star of Bethlehem or another tree topper dear to a given household. Some of those tree toppers – and entire tree themes – have been devoted to Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills.
The now-memed image of Allen hurdling a defender has proven versatile in many contexts, with ZoomBuffalo and more online artisans pouncing on the tree-topper idea.
Here's a sampling of what we've seen on Twitter.
Tired: Josh Allen jumping over your Christmas treeWired: Josh Allen jumping over the star on top of your Christmas tree#GoBills#BillsMafia #BillsByABojangles pic.twitter.com/lKWa4gs4UZ— Butt Slug (@SlugLife0607) December 19, 2021
Normalize Josh Allen trees #BillsMafia #GoBills pic.twitter.com/filEugeIe0— Scrooge McDudeamis (@dudeamis) December 9, 2021
Update on my Josh Allen tree #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/aIPhgvN84s— E💋 ɢᴏ ʙɪʟʟs (@emmcud) December 18, 2021
Did I just buy a Josh Allen tree topper? Yes, yes I did— Lys (@AlyKolbe) December 7, 2021
Tree is perfect @JoshAllenQB 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/zTMKf1r5Qh— Mea Buckley (@meabuckley) December 6, 2021
New tree topper, who dis? Oh it’s @JoshAllenQB #buffalobills pic.twitter.com/rmzRm7kgFX— Laura ☃️ (@drunkpetunia) December 4, 2021
December 3, 2021
Josh be nimble, Josh be slick. @JoshAllenQB jump over my office tree real quick. ❤️💙🏈 #BillsMafia @BuffaloFAMbase @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/Lh9tzKgPAW— Stephanie Dommer (@stephdommer) December 2, 2021
This will be on top of the tree tomorrow but @JoshAllenQB will be just fine here for now pic.twitter.com/1qXqhL7e7Z— Guy From/On Buffalo (@ChrisTollini) November 27, 2021
I call it "A buffalo AF Christmas" pic.twitter.com/XshpF2z55P— Brandon (@CaptPantalones) November 27, 2021
My Josh Allen (Lord-a-Leaping) Christmas tree topper arrived yesterday and now I’m bargaining with myself about when is an appropriate time to start decorating for Christmas. @roryallen https://t.co/z1iMVRrdJ0 🛒 pic.twitter.com/mNg2plspdO— Lauren (@LaurenC30) October 24, 2021