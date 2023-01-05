Fans support Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with donations to ALS organization

Stevens' brother, Craig, also played in the NFL with the Titans.

"The incident with Damar Hamlin is truly a tragedy, and we are sending continued prayers to Hamlin, his family, and the entire Buffalo community," Amanda Stevens told The News. "It's hard to imagine what all of the Bills and Bengals are going through at this time, and we are sending all of our thoughts and prayers their way. ... As members of the NFL family, it was particularly heartbreaking to see such a terrible incident."

The organization's mission, Stevens said, "is to raise awareness and funding for ALS treatments and clinical trials; to help ALS patients and their families live as full and normal lives as possible; and to encourage research for the prevention, alleviation, care, treatment, and (one day) cure of ALS. ... We are so grateful for the donations."

Higgins has been the victim of criticism by some outlets and death threats from fans, according to reports. Through a family spokesman, Hamlin's family is frustrated that Higgins is being criticized and noted that targeting Higgins isn't the same as supporting Hamlin.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Higgins has handled the aftermath of the incident "well," and noted he has been checking in with him.

"My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love," Higgins wrote on Twitter Monday night.

Higgins was on the field Wednesday as the Bengals had a walk-through to begin preparations for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He has not commented publicly beyond the initial tweet, but has been in contact with the Hamlin family and has visited the hospital.