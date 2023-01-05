 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fans support Bengals receiver Tee Higgins with donations to ALS organization

  • Updated
  • 0
Bengals Patriots Football

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) at the line of scrimmage during an NFL football game against the New England Patriots on Dec. 24, 2022, in Foxborough, Mass.

 Associated Press
As donations continue to pour in to a GoFundMe in Bills safety Damar Hamlin's name, some have also generously donated to a cause close to Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins. 

Hamlin collapsed on the field Monday night in Cincinnati after tackling Higgins on a pass play in the first quarter. Hamlin got up and then immediately went to the ground, and emergency personnel rushed to him and needed to perform CPR. Hamlin remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills said in a statement Wednesday. 

Higgins wore the Axe ALS foundation's name and logo last month as part of the NFL's My Cause, My Cleats initiative. The father of Higgins' agent died from ALS.

The organization has received more than $10,000 in direct donations as of Thursday night, with another $5,000 being raised separately through another GoFundMe account

"We are incredibly grateful for the awareness Higgins and his cleats brought to the cause that is so near to us," said Amanda Stevens, who founded the organization with her husband, Eric, a former NFL player for the Rams.

Eric was diagnosed with ALS in 2019 at age 29. A GoFundMe helped raise money for Eric and the organization registered as a 501c3 in 2022. Axe ALS has raised more than $500,000 in the last year.

Stevens' brother, Craig, also played in the NFL with the Titans. 
 
"The incident with Damar Hamlin is truly a tragedy, and we are sending continued prayers to Hamlin, his family, and the entire Buffalo community," Amanda Stevens told The News. "It's hard to imagine what all of the Bills and Bengals are going through at this time, and we are sending all of our thoughts and prayers their way. ... As members of the NFL family, it was particularly heartbreaking to see such a terrible incident."
  
The organization's mission, Stevens said, "is to raise awareness and funding for ALS treatments and clinical trials; to help ALS patients and their families live as full and normal lives as possible; and to encourage research for the prevention, alleviation, care, treatment, and (one day) cure of ALS. ... We are so grateful for the donations."
 
Higgins has been the victim of criticism by some outlets and death threats from fans, according to reports. Through a family spokesman, Hamlin's family is frustrated that Higgins is being criticized and noted that targeting Higgins isn't the same as supporting Hamlin.
 
Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters that Higgins has handled the aftermath of the incident "well," and noted he has been checking in with him. 
 
"My prayers and thoughts go out to @HamlinIsland the Hamlin Family. I’m praying that you pull through bro. Love," Higgins wrote on Twitter Monday night.
 
Higgins was on the field Wednesday as the Bengals had a walk-through to begin preparations for Sunday's game against the Ravens. He has not commented publicly beyond the initial tweet, but has been in contact with the Hamlin family and has visited the hospital.
