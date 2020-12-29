Fans react to Bills' rout of New England Patriots on Twitter

Buffalo Bills fans on Twitter were their usual jubilant selves Monday night after the Bills' 38-9 rout of the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.
Here's a sampling of their tweets:
CONGRATULATIONS Josh!!! Keep breaking records and winning games! Keep doing your thing!Proud of you! Let’s Go Buffalo!!#BillsMafia https://t.co/ziUoAt533s— Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) December 29, 2020
Huge thx to the @BuffaloBills for kicking the @Patriots ass more importantly for helping me win my fantasy football title in particular @Bease11 and @tbass_xvi who without them I wouldn’t have won!! #bills #colebeasley #tylerbass #FantasyFootball #billsmafia #buffalo #winforall pic.twitter.com/prCuCuNT7B— Bull (Rich Gaenzler) (@bull97rock) December 29, 2020
The @BuffaloBills look like a team having fun. That literally means great things! #BillsMafia tell me I am wrong!— Fishing for Buffalo (@mafiaman716) December 29, 2020
I've been a Bills fan for 3 decades now and I can't remember the last time that I didn't "fear" facing certain teams. This year the Bills are that team, I really don't think the other AFC teams wants to face Buffalo in the playoffs. Time for round 2 against KC. #GoBills...— CDubb #BillsMafia (@ChrisWells73) December 29, 2020
Are we sure the @BuffaloBills aren't the best team in the NFL? #BillsMafia— Metsmavs910 (@metsmavs910) December 29, 2020
@JoshAllenQB @stefondiggs @BuffaloBills thank you! Jesus lord thank you!!! Most likable team in the @NFL may also be the best. Win it all fellas.— ChristopherChartsombus (@chartsombus) December 29, 2020
I’m drowning in Bills!!! 12-3. Bring on the fish. #BuffaloBills— WornoutinBurlington (@wornoutin) December 29, 2020
Should we buy the stadium naming rights?! @BuffaloBills call us tomorrow at Noon. We’re gonna be a bit hungover.— Resurgence Brewing (@ResurgenceBrew) December 29, 2020
I’m one proud #BuffaloBills fan and if they open the stadium for #Playoffs I’m going #BillsMafia #diggs #JoshAllenMVP— cbergan80 (@cbergan80) December 29, 2020
Waiting patiently for the @BuffaloBills media team to create a bunch of graphics I will share on every social media account....— Josh Allen burner (@MacKayDawson) December 29, 2020
Y'all, watching the @BuffaloBills just...eviscerate the Pats in prime time is legit one of the highlights of my life— Barbara Sydow (@sydowplasm) December 29, 2020
Watching the @BuffaloBills kick the crap out of the @Patriots on a Monday night in December feels really good.— IG:djkazzeo (@kazzeo) December 29, 2020
The only good thing about 2020 is the @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia— BEAT the PATS🗯 (@JoeyCana) December 29, 2020
Biggest indicator that the Buffalo Bills are good is the broadcast team saying they’re from Western New York instead of “upstate”— G Fenty Fenty Fenty (@GFentz) December 29, 2020
Great day to be part of #billsmafia here in Canada @CRobb08 @BuffRumblings @BuffaloBills pic.twitter.com/jWdkBQzGxZ— Mark Robbins 🇨🇦 (@MRobb40) December 29, 2020
Been a @BuffaloBills fan my entire life. Was ages 7-10 through the 4 #SuperBowl seasons. @JoshAllenQB & @stefondiggs & the rest of these Bills have already made this the best season I've witnessed in my last 27 years. #CircleTheWagons #LetsGoBuffalo— ordinaryGIANT (@chris_baumer) December 29, 2020