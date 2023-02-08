Josh Allen won't be playing on Super Bowl Sunday, but Josh Allenhound will be.

Allenhound is a 6-month-old golden retriever who will be part of Puppy Bowl XIX.

The three-hour show features a record-breaking 122 rescue dogs from 67 shelters in 34 states. Contestants are divided into either Team Ruff or Team Fluff and will feature 11 dogs with special needs, including hearing loss and limb impairments, battling for the "Lombarky Trophy." The pregame show starts at 1 p.m. Sunday with the event beginning at 2 on Animal Planet and streaming on FuboTV and Discovery+.

Much like his namesake, Josh Allenhound is particularly popular. With days remaining to vote, Allenhound is battling a puppy named Moscow in the finals of the Popularity Playoffs. As of Wednesday morning, Allenhound had rallied to 56% of the vote. Allenhound had less than 50% as of late Tuesday night.

Allenhound has already vanquished his first two challengers in the bracket.

According to the Puppy Bowl website, "Like his namesake, this pupper is ready to go pro and show these doggies what he’s made of! Josh Allenhound is a friend to canines big and small, loves to paddle in the water bowl and is one of the most valuable pups to have on the team."

You can vote by clicking here.

Josh Allenhound and another participating puppy, Darcy, are from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue in Amherst. Darcy is on Team Ruff and Josh Allenhound is on Team Fluff.

Darcy has heterochromia, meaning her eyes are different colors.

Both puppies have been adopted after coming to Western New York from a high-kill shelter in Georgia.

Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue was founded in 2013 after owner Julie Starr was asked by a friend to take in a dog named Buddy from a high-kill shelter in West Virginia. That was the first on many rescues by Second Chance Rescue with the number now totaling more than 6,000. More information on Buddy’s Second Chance Rescue can be found here buddysrescue.org.

Eleven dogs who are not participating in the event are available for adoption, but the Puppy Bowl is filmed well in advance so many or all of those dogs might have already been adopted.

The actual Josh Allen and girlfriend Brittany Williams are dog lovers and travel everywhere with Sky, who is often seen on Instagram stories and regularly is with Josh during his weekly appearance on Kyle Brandt's podcast.