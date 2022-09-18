 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Fans invited to attend ESPN's 'NFL Live' on Monday at Highmark Stadium

  • Updated
Bills Broncos

Highmark Stadium prior to the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. 

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
ESPN’s “NFL Live” crew is coming to Western New York for its 4 p.m. show Monday to set the stage for the "Monday Night Football" game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

The show will air from Lot 3 outside Highmark Stadium and fans are encouraged to attend. 

“NFL Live” features Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky will join Louis Riddick and Steve Levy in the booth for the game; Rutledge will be the sideline reporter. 

Rutledge already got a sense of the excitement for the game during her flight Saturday to Buffalo. Rutledge also hosts SEC Nation during the college football season.

