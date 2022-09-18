Fans invited to attend ESPN's 'NFL Live' on Monday at Highmark Stadium

ESPN’s “NFL Live” crew is coming to Western New York for its 4 p.m. show Monday to set the stage for the "Monday Night Football" game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans.

The show will air from Lot 3 outside Highmark Stadium and fans are encouraged to attend.

“NFL Live” features Laura Rutledge, Marcus Spears, Mina Kimes and Dan Orlovsky. Orlovsky will join Louis Riddick and Steve Levy in the booth for the game; Rutledge will be the sideline reporter.

Rutledge already got a sense of the excitement for the game during her flight Saturday to Buffalo. Rutledge also hosts SEC Nation during the college football season.

About to take off on flight to Buffalo for #MNF. @Delta pilot says “I’m a Titans fan but because y’all are paying for this flight I’ll say GO BILLS” and 300 passengers erupted in cheers 🤣🤣@BuffaloBills @Titans — Laura Rutledge (@LauraRutledge) September 17, 2022