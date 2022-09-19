Fans can help paint community mural dedicated to May 14 victims before Bills game

A community mural unveiling to honor the victims of the May 14 Tops massacre is scheduled in Lot 4 at Highmark Stadium before Monday night's Bills game.

The mural was designed by Patti Thomas, and fans are invited to stop by from 3 to 6:15 p.m. to help color the mural. The project is support by Thurman and Patti Thomas, the Bills and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York.

"Each spot of color contributing to the mural will represent the beauty that can be created when we all come together in choosing love," according to a news release.

The mural is 18 feet by 7 feet and will be installed at the Resource Council of Western New York on East Ferry Street. Catherine Roberts, the president of the Resource Council, will be at the event and say a few words.

The Thurman Thomas Family Foundation helped raise nearly $200,000 in the aftermath of the massacre that killed 10 people in the supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

Here is a preview of the mural from Twitter feed of The Ghost, the pseudonym that Patti Thomas uses for her art.

The Ghost is @ work. Honored to collab w/ @bcbswny on a mural honoring victims of Tops shooting. Official unveiling @HighmarkStadm Stadium b4 Bills game Mon, Lot 4. stop by between 3:30 & 6:15 to color in a portion. @ us w/ questions. Music cred-Austin millz pic.twitter.com/YzHQLApTR8 — THE GHOST (@ghostroomart) September 16, 2022