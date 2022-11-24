Fan with sign about having catch with Bills' Stefon Diggs gets his wish on Thanksgiving

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs made a lifetime memory for a young fan before the game against the Detroit Lions on Thursday.

The video was captured by the Bills and posted on social media, much to the delight of Bills fans.

Diggs has played catch with young fans at home and away games even before his trade to Buffalo, as it was part of his routine with the Minnesota Vikings.

“I’ve been doing it since I got into the league as far as interacting with my fans, and the team I’m on I’ve been doing it," he said last season. "So, going to my new team, I’ve heard nothing but good things about them so it’s only right to keep the tradition going."

Diggs spotted a fan with a No. 17 Josh Allen jersey with a sign that said, "All I want for Christmas is to play catch with Diggs."

Diggs walked over and he and the young fan's family lifted the fan over the railing and down to the field.

You can see to the left on the video, a member of the fan's family repeatedly saying, "Oh my God, oh my God."

The fan ran about 15 yards and caught a pass from Diggs and then threw it back to Diggs, who got his feet inbounds.

Diggs gave him a high-five and the fan returned to the stands. Memory made.