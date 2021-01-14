Fan gets Josh Allen 'draft version' of Bills logo shaved into his head

Matt Taylor headed in for his appointment at District Barbershop on Seneca Street, and when he arrived, owner Paul Laurie had an idea.

Laurie had shaved the Buffalo Bills' logo into the heads of several customers last week in advance of the Bills' wild-card playoff victory against the Indianapolis Colts. He wanted to try a spin on the Bills' logo, and Taylor was a willing participant.

Rather than the traditional Bills' logo, Laurie wanted to try the "Josh Allen version."

Go back to the NFL draft in 2018. The league asked first-round picks to try their hand at drawing the logo of the team that selected them. Allen's attempt at the Bills' logo wasn't perfect, but got people's attention.

Taylor said he was a little hesitant, at first.