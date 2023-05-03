Famous Buffalo Bills receivers Eric Moulds and Bobby Chandler, retired NFL lineman Dave Wohlabaugh and Buffalo Sabres star Gerry Meehan headline the Class of 2023 for the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.

The 12-member class will be introduced June 14 at Buffalo Riverworks and inducted at a dinner in the fall at a date to be announced. Dave and Adam’s Card World is the sponsor of the dinner.

Moulds is second in Bills history in receptions (675) and receiving yards (9,096). He played 10 years for the Bills from 1996 to 2005 then played two more NFL seasons. Moulds, 49, made three Pro Bowls for the Bills.

Chandler caught 295 passes for 3,999 yards over nine seasons for the Bills, from 1971 to 1979. He was second-team All-Pro for the Bills in 1975 and ’77. Then he went on to help the Oakland Raiders to a Super Bowl title in 1980, catching 49 passes and 10 TDs that year. Chandler died from a rare strain of lung cancer at age 45 in 1995.

Wohlabaugh, 51, starred at Frontier High School and Syracuse University. He played 128 NFL games over nine seasons with New England, Cleveland and St. Louis and is a member of the Patriots’ All-1990s Team.

Meehan, 76, scored 94 goals and 208 points over five seasons as a left winger for the Sabres from 1970 to 1975. He scored 180 goals in 10 total seasons in the NHL. He then joined the Sabres’ front office in 1984 and served as general manager from 1986 to 1993. Then he served as executive vice president of the Sabres until 1996.

The event will mark the 33rd class to be inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1991 and brings total membership to 388.

The other inductees include:

• Cheryl Bailey, college coach and administrator who served as the general manager of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team.

• Santo DeSain, legendary Erie Community College coach who led women’s basketball, softball and baseball to a combined .799 winning percentage and numerous championships.

• Kara Haun-Rehbaum, who scored 1,661 points in a basketball career for Canisius College and now is in her 14th year as an athletic administrator at Hilbert College.

• Otto Orf, an Eden native and one of the most decorated goalkeepers in the history of indoor pro soccer. He later served as goalkeeper coach and assistant coach of the U.S. Men’s Futsal National Team.

• Adam Page, three-time gold medalist of the USA Paralympic sled hockey team and co-founder of the Sled Hockey Foundation, providing individuals with impairments the opportunity to take part in para ice hockey.

• Bud Bakewell, Western New York youth sports pioneer, particularly with ice hockey. He was the first American named to the Old Timers Hockey News Hall of Fame.

• Drake Francescone, longtime City Honors High School coach who coached seven different sports over 23 years, capturing 49 city championships 12 Section VI championships and a number of state titles.

• Eddie Malanowicz, a two-sport athlete at the University at Buffalo who captained the basketball and football teams in 1932. He led the basketball team to a 45-4 record over three seasons and still holds the school record with a 104-yard kickoff return for a TD.

The Hall’s fourth annual Team of Distinction Award will go to Plant 6, a powerhouse softball team that began playing together in 1977 and continued until 2006. The team won more than 200 tournaments across the East Coast.

The 2023 Dick Gallagher Legacy Award will go to Dennis DiPaolo. The Gallagher Award is presented annually to an individual who has a superior passion for Western New York high school sports.