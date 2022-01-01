 Skip to main content
Falcons player bragged about Atlanta's wings; Bar-Bill, Reid Ferguson show him error of his ways
  • Updated
Falcons Lions Football

Atlanta Falcons running back Mike Davis runs against the Detroit Lions last week.

 John Bazemore - staff, AP

Falcons running back Mike Davis caused a stir in June when he tweeted that Atlanta had the best wings.

And added, "Who wanna argue?"

Well, Bills long snapper Reid Ferguson, for one. Days after Davis' initial tweet, Ferguson said he would send some Bar-Bill Tavern wings to Davis' hotel when the Falcons were in town to face the Bills. He said they could "argue" after Davis tasted Bar-Bill.

A man of his word, Ferguson with help from three Bar-Bill staffers -- Dave Melgar, Jean White and Nick Zimmerman -- made sure a delivery arrived Saturday at the Falcons' hotel, even though the restaurant was closed for New Year's Day.

The order: 100 wings, four flavors, with Melgar's breakdown:

* Honey Butter BBQ. "Reid’s recommendation."

* Cajun Honey Butter BBQ. "Josh Allen’s and our fan-favorite specialty wing."

* Classic Buffalo Medium. "Obviously."

* Honey Dijon. "More of a sleeper pick. Employee favorite. Not well known, but well loved."

The verdict: No argument even needed.

Davis tweeted that his favorite was the Honey Dijon. 

"It all happened somewhat naturally thanks to social media," Melgar said. "I saw Reid’s recent post about it and then remembered previously seeing Mike Davis’ initial post (incorrectly) bragging about wings from Atlanta. I reached out to Reid through Twitter and we got the ball rolling.

"I’m actually just a server at Bar Bill North but management/ownership are all about supporting Buffalo sports. Reid made sure to take care of staff. Bar Bill was actually closed today, but three of us went in just for this order."

