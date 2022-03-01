Extenson for Stefon Diggs tops ways Bills can save loads of salary cap space

This is the 10th part of a series of questions facing the Buffalo Bills in the offseason. How can the Bills save salary cap space.
A big contract extension for wide receiver Stefon Diggs would be one way the Buffalo Bills could create a lot of space under the salary cap for the 2022 NFL season.
The Bills have a tight cap for the coming season heading toward the start of the NFL fiscal year on March 16. It’s not as tight as it appears.
There are a multitude of ways the Bills could create in the neighborhood of $30 million in cap space – or a bit more – without inflicting much pain on the depth of their current roster.
Thus, the Bills surely can be in the market to fill a few holes in the roster in free agency. That’s the approach General Manager Brandon Beane has taken in his tenure – address as many needs as possible in free agency in order to have as much position flexibility as possible when it’s time for the NFL draft.
The Bills currently stand roughly $1.5 million over the cap, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com. The leaguewide base salary cap for 2022 is $208 million per team.
Here are the most likely ways the Bills can create space (with each player’s current cap hit for 2022 is in parentheses):
• Stefon Diggs ($17.9 million). Diggs has two years left on his contract, signed with the Vikings in 2018, which averages $14.4 million a year. The wideout salary rankings get a little complicated because Arizona’s DeAndre Hopkins ($27 million) signed just a two-year extension. He’s No. 1 on the list. No. 2 Julio Jones ($22 million) of Tennessee is playing on a restructured three-year deal. The precise average for a Diggs extension would be less important than the guaranteed money. Jones got $66 million guaranteed when he signed with Atlanta. The bottom line for 2022 is Diggs’ base salary is $12.5 million. By converting most of it to bonus and stretching it out over four years (via a three-year extension), the Bills could save a lot. Giving him a four-year extension would drop his 2022 cap further. Savings: $7.55 million.
• Cole Beasley ($7.6 million). The soon-to-be 33-year-old is entering the last year of his deal. The Bills would save $6.1 million if he is cut. A pay cut might be attractive to the Bills. Would he agree to decreasing his base salary from $4.9 million to $2.9 million? Receiver is a prime potential target for the Bills in the first round of the draft. If the Bills think that’s likely, they might prefer to release him. There’s also the Isaiah McKenzie factor. He’s due to be a free agent. Can he be retained? Savings: $6.1 million or $2 million.
• A.J. Klein ($5.5 million). He turns 31 in July and is in the last year of his deal. He has been valuable insurance, but it’s probably time for the Bills to replace him with a younger player, and the savings would be relatively painless. Savings: $5.1 million.
• Jon Feliciano ($4.9 million). The 30-year-old missed eight games due to injury and was replaced in the starting lineup. He has two years left on his deal and seems like an obvious way to save. Savings: $4.2 million after June 1.
• Star Lotulelei ($9.2 million). The Bills save $4.1 million by cutting him after June 1, and he will count a hefty $5.1 million against the cap if that happens. That’s partly because $2.5 million of his 2022 salary is guaranteed. Still, given his decrease in playing time, it seems likely. The cap savings are about what would be required to retain impending free agent Harrison Phillips, who could garner a deal worth a $5.5 million average. Savings: $4.1 million after June 1.
• Mitch Morse ($11.25 million). He’s entering the last year of his contract and coming off a good season. Might the Bills want to give him a contract extension, which would allow them to decrease his cap figure for 2022? If the Bills wanted to give him a two-year extension through 2024, they could convert $5.78 million of his $6.9 million to bonus money and stretch it over three years. Savings: $3.9 million.
• Daryl Williams ($9.9 million). He started all 19 games, played 98% of the offensive snaps overall and did a pretty good job playing right guard. (He also played 44% of his snaps at right tackle). His versatility is valuable. Might the Bills get him to take a pay cut of a million or two? It might be wishful thinking, but maybe. He has two years left on the deal he signed a year ago. He has a base salary of $7.7 million, $4.3 million of which becomes guaranteed on March 20, according to Spotrac. There’s a big savings if the Bills cut Williams – $6.3 million before June 1 or $8.1 million after. That would be a risk. Wouldn’t the Bills be better off keeping him one more year and drafting a guard in the second or third round this year? Savings: Uncertain, based on a pay cut.
• Matt Haack ($1.9 million). Punters are inexpensive. This would be a move based mostly on an evaluation of his subpar season. He would cost $700,000 and save $1.2 million if cut before June 1. He’d save $1.5 million and cost $350,000 if cut after June 1. The net savings would be almost nil because it would cost about the same amount to sign his replacement. Savings: Effectively, none.
• Tyler Matakevich ($3.25 million). The Bills’ special-teams ace is not that expensive, and coach Sean McDermott puts a high value on his kicking units. Matakevich just reworked his contract a year ago to give the Bills some cap relief, which added a year onto the deal (the 2022 season). He’s probably safe. If he were released, he would count $750,000 in dead cap space. Savings: $2.5 million.
• Cody Ford ($2.38 million). He has one year left on his rookie deal. Releasing him would save $1.5 million and count $869,994 against the cap. Savings: $1.5 million.
NFL rules allow a team to spread out a released player’s cap hit over two years if they have more than one year left on their contract and they’re released on June 1 or later. However, every team can designate two players as soon as the new league year begins in March as “June 1” cuts. That allows the team to get the extra cap relief early, and it allows the veteran player to hit the free agent market at the start of the league year, when teams still have more money to spend.