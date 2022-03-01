Extenson for Stefon Diggs tops ways Bills can save loads of salary cap space

• Daryl Williams ($9.9 million). He started all 19 games, played 98% of the offensive snaps overall and did a pretty good job playing right guard. (He also played 44% of his snaps at right tackle). His versatility is valuable. Might the Bills get him to take a pay cut of a million or two? It might be wishful thinking, but maybe. He has two years left on the deal he signed a year ago. He has a base salary of $7.7 million, $4.3 million of which becomes guaranteed on March 20, according to Spotrac. There’s a big savings if the Bills cut Williams – $6.3 million before June 1 or $8.1 million after. That would be a risk. Wouldn’t the Bills be better off keeping him one more year and drafting a guard in the second or third round this year? Savings: Uncertain, based on a pay cut.