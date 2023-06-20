Brandon Shell embraced a quote that he placed on all his Instagram posts while he played for the Miami Dolphins last season.

“You have to realize in this life and in your life that timing is everything.”

The timing looked bad for Shell in 2022. He was coming off a shoulder injury at the end of 2021. He went unsigned through free agency, and no team picked him up through training camp and preseason. Then Miami signed him Sept. 19, after Week 2.

Despite no offseason work, Shell made the most of less-than-ideal timing. He wound up starting 11 games.

Now, Shell hopes his timing works out in a similar way with the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills signed him late in the free-agent process – on June 1. That’s a long time for a guy with 72 career starts to linger on the market.

But those credentials make Shell an intriguing veteran roster candidate heading into Bills’ training camp next month.

The addition of the 31-year-old Shell highlights some questions on the offensive line.

Are the Bills good enough at the No. 3 swing tackle position? Shell joins last year’s No. 3, David Quessenberry, and third-year pro Tommy Doyle as the top options. And Doyle is 8 1/2 months removed from knee surgery, so there’s a question whether he will be fully ready to open the season on the active roster.

Also: Do the Bills have enough insurance if starting right tackle Spencer Brown does not make the step forward the Bills’ braintrust is expecting of him?

Shell, 6-foot-5 and 324 pounds, started 40 games for the New York Jets from 2016 to 2019, 21 games for Seattle in 2020 and 2021 and then 11 for the Dolphins last year.

“This is another opportunity to be with a great team,” Shell said. “I’m just looking to accomplish the goals that the team has in place and I’m ready to roll.

“The Bills are a great team. Good defense, great offense. Me, being in the AFC East for most of my career, I’ve seen a lot of them, and they’ve been the team in the East to beat.”

Shell considers last season perhaps his most rewarding because of the long wait to recover from injury and to land a job.

“Going through what I went through, it was a lot for me personally,” he said. “I wanted to play, but it was like, my shoulder ain’t going too good. So I wasn’t fully prepared to go into camp and play. I went through a lot of back and forth with myself. I surprised myself coming off the couch doing what I did. I was kind of in a funk. I wasn’t really working out and stuff. I kind of shut it down.

“Just to get through that and be able to play and perform the way I did under the circumstances I had, I had to pat myself on the back because it was a lot,” he said.

“Brandon is a pro,” said his Virginia-based agent, Deiric Jackson. “He goes about his business the right way in his approach. He knows what it takes to get himself ready to be a major contributor and to be ready at all times. You don’t have to worry about him being ready at any given moment. He’s been consistent. When he’s healthy, he’s proven he can be pretty darn good.”

Shell played in place of injured right tackle Austin Jackson in Miami last season. The Dolphins opted in May to sign New England free agent Isaiah Wynn as insurance behind Jackson. Wynn is playing for a $2.1 million cap hit. Shell’s cap hit for Buffalo is $1.09 million.

Shell is a better fit at right tackle than left tackle, where lighter feet are a bit more of a priority. But Shell has prototypical length, with 34 3/4-inch arms.

He had a strong grip on starting right tackle jobs in New York in 2018 and Seattle in 2020. But then his production was hindered by various injuries the following years (2019 and 2021).

“There are ups and downs. That’s the flow of the season,” Shell said. “But I feel like when I’m locked in and I’m healthy and I’m strong, I feel like I can play with the best of them.”

Jackson said Shell wanted to wait this offseason for an opportunity with a good team.

“He doesn’t need the money because he’s done well with his money,” Jackson said. “It had to be the right organization, with the right locker room, the right guys in place where he felt they had a legitimate shot to win a championship. That’s all he’s focused on at this point in his career.”

As opposed to last summer, Shell is excited about being healthy to get ready for the season with the benefit of a full training camp.

“It’s giving me a chance to actually get my body ready for the season, get contact, learn the playbook, just getting those reps that I didn’t get going into the season last year,” he said. “So I’m pretty excited about that.”