Expect a big crowd and road closures for Bills' Return of the Blue & Red event

About 70,000 tickets have been distributed for the Bills' "Return of the Blue & Red" scrimmage Friday at Highmark Stadium.

Parking is free and lots open at 3 p.m. Stadium gates open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced plans for road closures in the area around the stadium and urges drivers who are not going to the scrimmage to avoid the area.

Open parking lots are: lot 1, lot 2 ADA, 3, 4, 5, lot 6 ADA, lot 6 preferred, and lot 7.

Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until after the scrimmage. Lots 2, 3, camper lot, and bus and limo lots are accessible from Route 20A. Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Shortly before the conclusion of practice, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

A map of the stadium is available on the Bills website.