 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Expect a big crowd and road closures for Bills' Return of the Blue & Red event

  • Updated
  • 0
Pregame traffic

Traffic begins to back up on Big Tree Road at the Route 219 interchange before a game against the Houston Texans at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 3, 2021.

 Derek Gee / News file photo
Support this work for $1 a month

About 70,000 tickets have been distributed for the Bills' "Return of the Blue & Red" scrimmage Friday at Highmark Stadium. 

Parking is free and lots open at 3 p.m. Stadium gates open at 4 p.m. with the event scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office has announced plans for road closures in the area around the stadium and urges drivers who are not going to the scrimmage to avoid the area. 

Open parking lots are: lot 1, lot 2 ADA, 3, 4, 5, lot 6 ADA, lot 6 preferred, and lot 7.

Abbott Road in front of the stadium closes to north and southbound traffic at 2 p.m. and will remain closed until after the scrimmage. Lots 2, 3, camper lot, and bus and limo lots are accessible from Route 20A. Lots 4 and 6 are accessible from Route 20.

Shortly before the conclusion of practice, Route 20A from Fieldhouse Drive will be two-lane, one-way traffic headed eastbound. Vehicles west of Fieldhouse Drive can only travel westbound.

People are also reading…

A map of the stadium is available on the Bills website.

0 Comments

[BN] Blitz Daily Updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Von Miller plays with son at Bills training camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News