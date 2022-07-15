Ex-Jet Jamison Crowder eager to produce in Bills' explosive offense

The Buffalo Bills have first-hand experience of Jamison Crowder’s ability to produce from the slot receiver position.

Playing for the New York Jets in the 2019 season opener, Crowder caught 14 passes for 99 yards against the Bills. In the 2020 season opener, Crowder showed his quickness by taking a short out pass from the right slot and sprinting 69 yards for a touchdown.

“Playing against the Bills was always tough,” Crowder said. “Really good defense. For some reason, I always had a decent game. I’m here now. In the NFL, you never know how that works.”

Can Crowder make some big plays for the Bills in 2022? It is one of the interesting questions entering training camp.

Isaiah McKenzie is the Bills’ top incumbent slot receiver and enters camp as the slight favorite to be the starter at the position.

McKenzie knows the Bills’ system and has a slight speed edge on Crowder. But Crowder has 409 NFL catches over seven seasons – an average of 58 a year. McKenzie has 99 career catches over five seasons and has averaged 26 per year for the Bills over the past three years.

Crowder is confident he can be a friendly target for Josh Allen.

“Going back to my days in Washington with Kirk,” Crowder said, referring to former Redskins QB Kirk Cousins, “I was kind of like the security blanket. I understand my role. And that’s what I want to be – be able to work the middle of the field and the option routes, move the sticks and make sure the offense is on schedule.”

Crowder had 51 catches last year for the Jets, 58 in 2020 and 78 in 2019. He was fourth in the NFL in slot catches that year. He also was operating in a poor attack. The Jets ranked 26th, 32nd and 32nd in yards, respectively, the past three seasons.

He’s eager to contribute to a much more potent offense.

“Obviously, with the Jets, it was tough times over there,” Crowder said. “When I first signed here back in March, that’s what I told the head coach. I could tell that this organization is headed in the right direction. My mindset coming in was I’ve got to get on board with that. I’m trying to pick up on the playbook as best I can and get the reps I need, so once I get the opportunity, I make the most of it.”

Crowder thinks he can get in sync with Allen relatively quickly.

“For the slot, it’s not as bad,” he said of the learning curve in a new system. “People say you have to get that chemistry. But being a slot, you can always be friendly to any quarterback. Especially a guy like Josh, I think it’s going to be even better. A lot of times, you find those spaces in zones or you win those option routes against man. A lot of times, it’s just catching the football.”

Crowder said he has been working more off the field with receivers coach Chad Hall than watching video of ex-Bill Cole Beasley from last season.

“I watched a little,” Crowder said. “Some of the routes we run, I have. But a lot of it is talking with Chad and getting a feel for it. I have watched a lot of Beasley over the course of my career. He’s, I feel, one of the most underrated guys in the slot position. Obviously, we were in the same division. I was in Washington, and he was in Dallas. So I watched a lot of Beas and studied him.”

As minicamp closed, Crowder’s focus was to develop a full mastery of the Bills’ large playbook.

“As far as the playbook goes, there is a lot of volume,” Crowder said. “I need to get more reps, more time in the playbook, which I have been doing. I’ve been spending extra time with Chad. I’m trying to put myself in the best position to be successful from an individual standpoint.”