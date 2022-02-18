Ex-Bills running back Clarence 'Pooh Bear' Williams dies in car crash

Clarence “Pooh Bear” Williams, who briefly played for the Buffalo Bills in the 1998 season, was killed in a car crash near his hometown of Crescent City, Fla., according to police. He was 47.

Williams was a Florida high school star with 5,090 rushing yards before going to Florida State as a fullback. He had 39 carries as a freshman during Florida State’s national championship season in 1993. After being slowed by a knee injury and weight problems, he would finish his college career with 472 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns.

He was inactive for much of his one season in Buffalo, appearing in three games and earning five yards on two carries against New Orleans in the regular season finale. Williams was plucked from the Bills' roster by the Cleveland Browns in the 32nd round of the 1999 NFL expansion draft.

After his season in the NFL, he returned home to Crescent City, where he was a longtime coach and remained active with youth and high school football.