Ex-Bills player, NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Unfair as it seems, Marty Schottenheimer is best known by some for what he didn't accomplish as a football coach in the National Football League rather than for what he did.

Schottenheimer, who played four seasons as a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills (1965-68) died on Monday in Charlotte, N.C., after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He was 77.

"Schottzy" won more games as an NFL head coach in his 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Washington than others who are in the Hall of Fame. His 205 overall wins are seventh on the all-time NFL list and his 200 regular-season wins are eighth. His teams made the postseason 13 times in his 20 full seasons as a head coach and his .613 career winning percentage is better than Hall of Famers Tom Landry and Bill Parcells.

However, with Hall of Fame voters, Schottenheimer was never been able to live down his team's failure in the postseason and inability to reach the Super Bowl. His postseason record was 5-13, and three times his teams lost in the AFC championship game, twice with the Cleveland Browns and once with the Chiefs. As an NFL head coach he had only two losing seasons. His teams registered double-digit regular-season wins 11 times. He was fired after leading the Chargers to a 14-2 season in 2006.