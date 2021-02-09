Ex-Bills player, NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77

Unfair as it seems, Marty Schottenheimer is best known by some for what he didn't accomplish as a football coach in the National Football League rather than for what he did.
Schottenheimer, who played four seasons as a linebacker for the Buffalo Bills (1965-68) died on Monday in Charlotte, N.C., after a long struggle with Alzheimer's. He was 77.
"Schottzy" won more games as an NFL head coach in his 21 seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Washington than others who are in the Hall of Fame. His 205 overall wins are seventh on the all-time NFL list and his 200 regular-season wins are eighth. His teams made the postseason 13 times in his 20 full seasons as a head coach and his .613 career winning percentage is better than Hall of Famers Tom Landry and Bill Parcells.
However, with Hall of Fame voters, Schottenheimer was never been able to live down his team's failure in the postseason and inability to reach the Super Bowl. His postseason record was 5-13, and three times his teams lost in the AFC championship game, twice with the Cleveland Browns and once with the Chiefs. As an NFL head coach he had only two losing seasons. His teams registered double-digit regular-season wins 11 times. He was fired after leading the Chargers to a 14-2 season in 2006.
The most famous of the heartbreaking losses was at the hands of John Elway and the Denver Broncos in the 1986 playoffs. Elway drove the Broncos 98 yards for the tying touchdown in the title game at Municipal Stadium in Cleveland, then won in overtime on a Rich Karlis field goal after the Browns were forced to punt on their first possession. "The Drive" lives on in the memory of many Cleveland fans.
Although, he was a Bill for only four seasons, Schottenheimer made loyal, lifelong friends while here. One of his buddies was the late Arnie Weintraub, who was an All-High performer on Bennett High teams. Travel to one of Schottenheimer's many playoff games or his regular season games with Cleveland and the Weintraubs would be there.
Ed Abramoski, the retired Bills trainer, remembers Schottenheimer as a young man who was destined to be a coach.
Schottenheimer was drafted by the Bills in 1965 out of the University of Pittsburgh with the idea that he would one day replace one of the team's three veteran linebackers, Harry Jacobs, Mike Stratton or John Tracy. It never happened, though. Schottenheimer intercepted six passes in his four seasons with the Bills, returning one for a touchdown, but never established himself as a regular.
"He was a hardworking kid, but just not fast enough," Abramoski remembers. "But he was smart, always talking to the coaches, asking why certain things were done the way they were. I knew he would be a coach some day."
First though, Schottenheimer tried his hand at real estate after retiring as an NFL player in 1971. He got back into football as player-assistant coach with the Portland Storm of the World Football League in 1974. An injury ended his playing career, but three years later, he was defensive coordinator for the New York Giants under John McVay and established as an NFL coach.
Schottenheimer played under head coach John Michelosen at Pitt. Michelosen once had been head coach of the Steelers. The coach who influenced Schottenheimer most, though, was Lou Saban, his first head coach with the Bills. They each taught the hard-nosed style of football that relied on the running game and strong defense.
Throughout his career, Schottenheimer's teams featured strong running backs such as Kevin Mack and Earnest Byner with the Browns, LaDainian Tomlinson with the Chargers, Christian Okoye and Barry Word with the Chiefs and Stephen Davis with Washington.
Schottenheimer's style of football was called "Marty Ball," sometimes derisively, but it usually produced winning teams and helped him get hired four times an NFL head coach, an accomplishment in itself.
Though at times stubborn in his coaching beliefs, Schottenheimer also was adaptable. After Joe Montana retired with the Chiefs in 1994, Schottenheimer led the team to a 13-3 record with Steve Bono as the starting quarterback.
Differences with General Manager A.J. Smith and owner Dean Spanos were blamed for his firing by the Chargers in 2006. The trouble apparently stemmed over his attempt to hire his brother, Kurt, as Chargers' defensive coordinator. Brian Schottenheimer, Marty's son, was already the team's quarterbacks coach.
Schottenheimer was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2011. The disease progressed slowly until the last few years. Last month, he entered hospice near his home in Lake Norman, N.C.