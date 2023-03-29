Former Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Mike Kadish died at age 72 on March 19 in Longboat Key, Fla.

Kadish was a starter for the Bills for the better part of seven seasons, from 1973 through 1979, and played nine of his 10 years in the NFL in Buffalo. He retired in 1981.

After starring in college at Notre Dame, Kadish was drafted in the first round, 25th overall, by the Miami Dolphins in 1972. He spent that season on Miami’s taxi squad then was traded to the Bills before the start of the ’73 season.

Kadish made six sacks and had a safety in 1974, as the Bills made the playoffs for the first time in eight years. Two sacks helped clinch a win over Chicago, and the safety helped seal a 15-10 win over Cleveland. He had 6.5 sacks in 1975. He scored a touchdown on a 26-yard fumble return in a big, 30-21 win over the defending champion Pittsburgh Steelers.

A 6-foot-5, 270-pounder, he played 127 NFL games and finished with 30.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. (Sacks did not become an official statistic until 1982.)

Kadish was a native of Grand Rapids, Mich. He battled Parkinson’s disease for 28 years before his death, according to the Robert Toale and Sons Funeral Home in Bradenton, Fla. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane, and three sons.