The Houston Texans averaged 86.8 rushing yards per game last season, the third-lowest average in franchise history.

Former Buffalo Bills running back Devin Singletary is eager to change that in a tandem with Dameon Pierce, who ran for 939 yards as a rookie.

Singletary signed a one-year deal worth a guaranteed $2.5 million with the chance to earn an additional $1 million in incentives based on performance and playing time.

For the first time in his career, Singletary isn't expecting to see so much of the rushing load being handled by his team's quarterback. Rookie CJ Stroud, who is expected to win the Texans' starting job, is more of a pocket passer than the more elusive Josh Allen.

“Yeah, it’s different because I won’t be splitting with a quarterback,” Singletary told reporters Sunday, per Aaron Wilson. “You know, he touched the ball, the quarterback touched the ball every play. And then this scheme, coming here, I just felt like, man, I watched Christian McCaffrey, I watched [Elijah] Mitchell, I watched multiple guys. [Jeff] Wilson [Jr.], a lot of guys have a lot of success in that offense.

“Once I came here on a visit, ... there was a lot of great energy throughout the building, and I’m a big energy guy. I’m like, ‘Man, this is the place to be,’ and you can feel it around the building that we’re headed in the right direction.”

Singletary ran for 819 yards on 4.6 yards per carry and five touchdowns last season with the Bills, in splitting time with rookie James Cook. He also caught 38 passes for 280 yards and one touchdown.

Now it will be he and Pierce.

“Very excited, I think we [are] definitely going to be a good one-two punch,” Singletary said. “Just working with Dameon so far, it’s been a lot of fun. Every day, he’s bringing the juice, bringing the energy. I feel like me and him, we’re going to do something special for sure. A lot of guys like to look at Dameon as a bruiser, but I feel like he’s more than that.

“Make guys miss, he definitely can catch out of the backfield. For me and him, I feel like some would say I’m shifty or whatever, that’s my game, but I feel like I can do it all as well. Feeding off of each other’s energy,