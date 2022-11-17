 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Even the radar of the upcoming snowstorm has a Bills theme

  Updated
Bills radar
In September, it seemed as if the heavens had spoken when a cloud that bore a striking resemblance to a certain charging, red-striped Buffalo was photographed in Forestville.

Despite the Bills' current two-game losing streak, perhaps the universe has provided another sign, with the radar for the impending storm. 

A GIF of the map posted on Twitter by extreme weather enthusiast Colin McCarthy caught the eye of Bills fan Kali Mariakas, who noticed the pattern and colors resembled a Bills logo. She took to social media to see if others saw what he saw. 

Here is another view without the motion: 

Most agreed that they, too, saw the Bills logo once its was pointed out. Some, however, suggested that Mariakas needs to take a break from football and the Bills. 

For Mariakas and legions of Western New Yorkers, that would be unlikely. 

