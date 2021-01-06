Even Steve Tasker, a self-described Bills 'homer,' underestimated the Bills

After Steve Tasker called Buffalo games as a CBS analyst over 21 seasons, the response from Bills executives when they saw him afterwards “might be chilly.”
Tasker admittedly tried so hard to avoid being a homer and to sound objective on national broadcasts that former Bills President Russ Brandon, former vice president of communications Scott Berchtold and former chief administrative officer David Wheat would accuse him of overcompensating.
“Those guys, they would say, ’Bro, you take it easy on us?’ because I would, like, go the other way,” said Tasker in a telephone interview.
Tasker, who was referred to as a “cult figure” in Buffalo during CBS coverage Sunday of the Bills win over Miami because of the “chilly” video released after the team clinched the AFC East title, pleads guilty now.
“I overcompensated at times when I did Bills games because I knew that there would be that mindset out there in the fan base of both clubs is how much is he going to love the team he had so much success with? And how much are we going be able to tell in his commentary. And I certainly tried to tilt my analysis away from being a Buffalo homer.”
Those days are over.
In the Bills 13-3 season heading into Saturday’s playoff game with the Indianapolis Colts, Tasker is unleashed.
Due to Covid-19 protocols, Tasker was essentially a last-minute guest invited to the party to replace analyst Eric Wood alongside WGR radio play-by-play announcer John Murphy. A paid Bills employee, as he was when he called CBS games, Tasker makes no bones about where his allegiance is calling games now.
“I am an absolute 100% homer,” said Tasker. “I don't apologize for it. I know I am. I am on board with this team and you'll hear it in the booth. The referees are against us. The breaks are going against us. Every call goes against us is an injustice. I am unapologetic.”
However, even a self-described homer like Tasker, the special teams ace in the Bills glory years in the 1990s, underestimated the 2020 Bills.
Before the team’s opener, Tasker predicted Buffalo’s record might be worse than its 2019 record of 10-6 because the schedule playing the NFC West and AFC West appeared to be so difficult.
Support Local Journalism
The Bills were 3-1 against both the NFC West and AFC West, with their only losses to the NFC West’s Arizona Cardinals on the “Hail Murray” pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and to the AFC West’s defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes in the rain at home.
“They should have swept the NFC West,” said Tasker. “The Hail Mary was a great, phenomenal individual play, but they were a much better football team than the Cardinals. I think that was the game if the Hail Mary doesn't happen, Josh Allen is in the conversation then for the MVP, and then he never lets go.
“Because of that, the last drive put together where he hit Stefon Diggs in the back of the end zone (for the Bills to take the lead) got forgotten. That was an all-time great drive by Josh and it got forgotten. Otherwise, he would have been a little higher on people's list. … Even so he’s kept that level of play up. (Green Bay quarterback) Aaron Rodgers has put together an absolutely phenomenal season and well deserving of the MVP that he's probably going to win. But when you talk about the year Patrick Mahomes has had or (Baltimore’s) Lamar Jackson has had, Josh has been better.”
Allen certainly has been better than Tasker’s September expectations. Tasker underestimated Allen by predicting the quarterback would raise his completion level to 60% and once in a while hit some deep balls.
“I was just like everybody else,” said Tasker. “I didn't think he would have to be this good because I thought the Bills defense would be a different defense than it was.
“But I think there's no question Josh far, far outplayed any expectations anybody had for him and, maybe even himself, completing 69% of his passes, 45 plus total touchdowns, a 3-to-1 TD to interception ratio. Everything. The guy has just been phenomenal. It has been something to see.”
He added several former Bills, including Bruce Smith and punter Chris Mohr, wanted to see Allen and the Bills play Saturday. However, they can’t because Covid-19 protocols don’t allow them to just show up and go to the game.
“You almost have to live here to be able to come to the game because you have to quarantine," said Tasker. “If you're out of town, you have to kind of set aside an entire week just for this one game. All those guys would love to come back and have the wherewithal to do it, but they can't set aside enough time to come in and stay in the hotel by themselves for three days, waiting to clear protocols to get in the stadium. Nobody has that kind of time ... to get it done. So nobody can do it.
“You want to be in the stadium watching these guys... You want to be here and yell at them and yell for them … Everybody's got this huge desire just to get close to this team on the field, and you just can't.”
Tasker, the homer who made Western New York home after retirement, can. He’s enjoyed every moment as the late-invited guest replacing Wood.
“It's been great,” said Tasker. “To watch this team the way I've watched it play every week has been a real gift. And to do the games and watch as more than a fan, but also as an analyst and kind of being involved in the radio show and talking about them all day every day.
“They have really inspired. They are an inspirational team. They are really a special group…. This is a unique football team in a lot of ways. And I have very, very high hopes for them.”
He didn’t predict the score of Saturday’s game, but he already has made one accurate prediction in the famous video about the game being played at Bills Stadium.
“Yeah, it’s going to be chilly,” agreed Tasker.