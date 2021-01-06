Even Steve Tasker, a self-described Bills 'homer,' underestimated the Bills

He added several former Bills, including Bruce Smith and punter Chris Mohr, wanted to see Allen and the Bills play Saturday. However, they can’t because Covid-19 protocols don’t allow them to just show up and go to the game.

“You almost have to live here to be able to come to the game because you have to quarantine," said Tasker. “If you're out of town, you have to kind of set aside an entire week just for this one game. All those guys would love to come back and have the wherewithal to do it, but they can't set aside enough time to come in and stay in the hotel by themselves for three days, waiting to clear protocols to get in the stadium. Nobody has that kind of time ... to get it done. So nobody can do it.

“You want to be in the stadium watching these guys... You want to be here and yell at them and yell for them … Everybody's got this huge desire just to get close to this team on the field, and you just can't.”

Tasker, the homer who made Western New York home after retirement, can. He’s enjoyed every moment as the late-invited guest replacing Wood.