Even missing six starters, depleted Bills defense keeps Buffalo in game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – It wasn’t the shootout that most people expected, but the Miami Dolphins did just enough on offense with the limited time they spent with the ball to squeak out their first victory against the Buffalo Bills since Josh Allen’s rookie season in 2018.

The Bills doubled Miami’s time of possession, 40:40 to 19:20, but the Dolphins raced down the field on offense for two touchdown drives and took advantage of a short field off a Bills turnover at their own 6-yard-line with another score for a 21-19 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

The Dolphins' defense also stopped two Bills attempts at game-winning drives in the final minutes.

Despite missing four defensive backs and two defensive tackles, and losing rookie cornerback Christian Benford early in the game, Buffalo’s defense held Miami to 212 yards on just 39 offensive snaps (the Bills ran 90 total plays).

“Sometimes good isn’t good enough,” said defensive end Gregory Rousseau, who finished with one and a half sacks. “We wish we could have made that turnover or that big splash play. I know I wish I could’ve had a few plays back. We’ve just got to push to make that extra play to get the win.”

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovaiola threw for 186 yards and one touchdown on 13 of 18 passing and connected on two huge passes of 32 and 45 yards to Jaylen Waddle on the game-winning drive early in the fourth quarter.

Tagovaiola looked off speedster Tyreek Hill and found Waddle wide open with the 45-yard bomb over the middle to help set up a Chase Edmonds’ 2-yard touchdown, his second score of the day, to give the Dolphins their first lead of the game at 21-17 with 10:05 left in the game. It was the first time the Bills had trailed this season.

The Bills were so banged up they turned to Ja’Marcus Ingram, elevated from the practice squad Saturday, to play one of the outside cornerback spots for much of the game. He was paired with rookie Kaiir Elam and slot cornerback Taron Johnson.

Starting cornerback Dane Jackson was inactive for the game and All-Pro corner Tre’Davious White is on the physically unable to perform list and will miss at least the first four games of the season.

Benford, a rookie from Villanova who had started the first two games, left the game with a hand injury and then returned to start the second half, but only played special teams.

“Those guys held it down,” Rousseau said. “Rookies were out there, guys elevated from the practice squad, they went out there and we didn’t even have a dropoff in play. We obviously wish we could have held them to a little bit less points, but I feel like we fought out there and didn’t flinch at all.”

Safety Jaquan Johnson and Damar Hamlin stepped in for the injured Micah Hyde, who is now lost for the season with a neck injury, and Jordan Poyer, whose foot injury held him out of Sunday’s game.

“I feel like we did a good job containing them and stopping the explosive plays,” Jaquan Johnson said. “I just wish we could get (the Waddle catch) back.”

Hyde and Poyer were both on the Bills sideline, and coach Sean McDermott noted their effort to help out their teammates as much as possible.

“I felt super ready because I’ve been watching the best in the world every day," Johnson said. "I’ve just been learning from Micah and Poyer since I got here.”

On a day the Bills needed their pass rush to step up for the depleted defensive backfield, they were only able to manage two sacks and three quarterback hits. The shorthanded defense was unable to muster a turnover.

Taron Johnson, one of the few healthy Bills defensive backs coming into this game, said the Bills being unable to create any turnovers made the difference.

“The guys that stepped in, I feel like they did a good job," he said. "I feel like we were one play away.”

The Dolphins also ripped off six chunk plays of nine yards or more on a quick nine-play, 83-yard drive, capped by a Tagovailoa's 11-yard TD pass to River Cracraft that tied the game at 14-14 in the second quarter.

Rousseau said Tagovailoa’s quick release and the speed of receivers like Waddle and Hill made the Dolphins difficult to defend, but the defense was still able to force Miami into five punts. The Bills also held Hill to 33 yards on two catches.

“They’re not waiting around to get Tua hit,” Rousseau said. “Getting the ball out quickly is definitely a strength of their team.”

Tagovailoa, who returned to the game from a head injury and later hurt his back on a quarterback sneak, credited his offensive line for keeping a clean pocket. Last year, Tagovailoa suffered fractured ribs during the Week 2 game against the Bills. He was placed on IR and missed three games.

“You’ve got someone like Von Miller on their D-line, making it tough for us to run and pass,” Tagovailoa said. “I think our O-line did a great job of kind of containing him and keeping him away from the quarterback.”

He added that here were coverages the Bills played that the Dolphins had not previously seen on tape.

“The Bills ran whatever the guys in the back end felt most comfortable with today ... and tried to disguise some coverages,” he said. “They did a good job playing on defense, too.”