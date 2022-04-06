Euphoric Bills fans wake up to report of Stefon Diggs' contract extension

The Bills and Stefon Diggs reportedly agreed to a contract extension Wednesday morning.
For Bills fans, it was a great way to start their Wednesday.
Here is some early reaction on social media:
At least Diggs will retire a Buffalo Bill. But this is very BAD asset management. We’ll see what happens. https://t.co/gAueO1JixU— Kyle Borchert (@WxManKyle) April 6, 2022
Love look at all the “Diggs gonna get traded” clowns this morning… #BillsMafia https://t.co/qprp7GAkiO— Jon Thomas #BillsMafia (@jtvan44) April 6, 2022
Diggs got his extension!!!! Let’s go!!! pic.twitter.com/MviPdFetbw— Luke Schulze (@LUKESCHULZE56) April 6, 2022
Allen/Diggs Appreciation post.❤💙 pic.twitter.com/eXkbUv0yhE— BILLNETO (@BILLNETO111) April 6, 2022
I thought Buffalo would of let Diggs contract play out and possibly let him walk. Looks like the Bills are all in the next 5 years. Their GM is top tier in the league.— sOmeOne (@Jonr1ck) April 6, 2022
Wait what’s Diggs new salary ?— Jack’s CIA Handler (@justluciano) April 6, 2022
Someone ask Whaley if the extension for Diggs helps or hurts his trade value. Whaley would know because he’s such a good GM— Semi Retired Casey 🎙 (@R_Casey03) April 6, 2022
Doug Whaley traded Stefon Diggs 2 days ago.— Nick Manning (@Bones1389) April 6, 2022
if you’re a bills fan and you think we just overpaid diggs, learn football.— James Filippelli (@jf37_) April 6, 2022
thank god Diggs resigned i can breath again #BillsMafia— aj (@alfonsogandolfo) April 6, 2022
Everyone see the diff now btwn winning and losing ??Whaley - trade Diggs - we can’t afford him!BBB - * hold my beer* ( soon to be rings) #BillsMafia— Dubbz (@Cdubbz731) April 6, 2022