ESPN's Todd McShay thinks draft may break Bills' way on pass rusher

Both McShay and his ESPN colleague Mel Kiper Jr. rank Michigan’s Kwity Paye as the top edge rusher in the draft.

McShay projects Paye going at No. 21 to Indianapolis.

Brandon Powell ready to step into Andre Roberts' shoes as Bills' primary returner “Going into my fourth year in the league, I think that's something that I'll benefit from, going somewhere where they love to work. That's why I chose the Buffalo Bills," Powell said.

Might Paye last until No. 30? McShay chuckled.

“I don’t think Paye lasts to 30,” he said. “He’s either going to be the first or second edge rusher off the board.”

If Paye is the best edge rusher available, the next two are either Phillips or Gregory Rousseau, both from Miami.

Rousseau had 15.5 sacks in 2019 and opted out of the 2020 season.

Phillips started his college career at UCLA, had a slew of injury problems, then transferred to Miami. He sat out 2019 under transfer rules, assumed Rousseau’s jersey number (15) and had a huge 2020 season.

“Rousseau is probably second best,” McShay said. “Some teams think he’s the best edge rusher in the class. The problem is we didn’t see him this past year. But he had 15.5 sacks in 2019. You just see the athleticism and the ability to finish and get home as a pass rusher. There’s not many guys who get home the way he does. He brings a lot of athleticism and a lot of pass rush skills.”