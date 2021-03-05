ESPN's Todd McShay has Bills selecting Clemson running back in first round

ESPN's Todd McShay has the Buffalo Bills taking a running back in his latest mock draft, using the 30th overall pick on Clemson's Travis Etienne.

McShay had the Bills selecting a running back in his initial mock draft in Alabama's Najee Harris. This time, McShay has Harris off the board – going to Pittsburgh at No. 24 – before the Bills get their chance on the clock. McShay's cohort at ESPN, Mel Kiper Jr., had the Bills selecting Harris in his initial mock draft but switched to Oklahoma State tackle Tevin Williams in his most recent mark.

McShay wrote: "The missing piece of this offense is an elite running back. Buffalo didn’t have a single player break 700 rushing yards last season, and its running backs found paydirt just eight times on the ground. But Etienne scored 70 times over his college career and is a home run hitter in space. This offense could be dangerous."

Etienne had 70 career rushing touchdowns and average 7.2 yards per carry for the Tigers in four years. He twice exceeded 200 carries in a season.

The Bills have invested third-round picks the last two years in running backs in Devin Singletary and Zach Moss. The question is, will the Bills invest a first-round pick at the position this year?